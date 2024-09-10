PABS Teams with SnapBOI for Effortless Beneficiary Ownership Information Reporting

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Accounting and Business Services (PABS) and SnapBOI have teamed up to help businesses efficiently navigate the complexities of Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting under the federal Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). This collaboration aims to streamline the mandatory BOI disclosures, ensuring that businesses are prepared to meet all federal requirements and avoid severe criminal and civil penalties.

Strategic Partnership of PABS and SnapBOI for Effortlessly BOI Reporting

Over 33 million U.S. companies and their beneficial owners are required to file the initial Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) by January 1, 2025. As the deadline rapidly approaches, businesses, accountants, attorneys, payroll organizations, advisors, and other trusted professionals must act swiftly to comply. The integration of SnapBOI's advanced regulatory reporting solution with PABS' unparalleled service offering provides a seamless, secure, and efficient approach to filing BOI reports without increasing the workload.

"We understand the complexities and challenges that businesses, accountants, and legal advisors face in navigating the Corporate Transparency Act, especially with the imminent deadline and unfamiliar reporting process," said Anand Tated, Founder and CEO of PABS. "Our partnership with SnapBOI accelerates Beneficial Ownership Information reporting, ensuring that nonexempt businesses, accountants, and advisors achieve BOI compliance with absolute accuracy and timeliness, eliminating concerns about increasing headcount for submission to FinCEN."

This partnership combines service excellence with a robust reporting solution, enabling businesses and advisory firms to proactively address compliance, staffing, and automation challenges while maintaining their core business focus. It offers a comprehensive solution for businesses and advisors seeking accurate, compliant, and stress-free BOI filing, minimizing disruption and risk.

Craig J. Wild, CPA, Officer of SnapBOI, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with PABS is designed to deliver exceptional value. Business owners, accountants, and advisors can leverage PABS' service offerings alongside our state-of-the-art compliance reporting solution to handle filings at scale, saving substantial time and resources with bulk uploading and editing features. This alliance transforms regulatory obligations into opportunities for firms to enhance their service offerings and solidify their roles as trusted advisors."

This collaboration can save up to three hours per report, freeing up critical resources to focus on more profitable business activities.

About Pacific Accounting and Business Services

For 15 years, PABS has been a leader in providing premier accounting services, improving business operations, and driving better profits for over 4,000 satisfied clients. With a team of over 1,000 certified professionals, PABS ensures high-end accuracy, control, governance, and traceability in all deliverables.

About SnapBOI

With 75 years of expertise in governmental filings, we are the trusted partner for professional advisors seeking seamless BOI filing services for their clients. Our extensive experience ensures that BOI report submissions are both easy and secure.

