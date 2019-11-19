PAC Global Announces Its Network Optimization Update & Employee Incentive Plan

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAC Global, LLC, an emerging blockchain network provider, is pleased to announce an upcoming network optimization update.

The benefits of PAC Global's latest network update, expected to launch the week of Nov. 18, include:

1) Proof-of Stake (PoS) rewards per block increases from 1 PAC to 100 PAC to reward those contributing towards our chain.

2) Deterministic Masternodes (MN) Active/Inactive rules are fully enabled to ensure a quality network - an industry-first using the PoS algorithm.

3) Adjusting the difficulty retargeting algorithm to further optimize block speed averages.

4) Masternode voting within desktop wallets will be an added feature while fixing known bugs.

5) Unlock wallet for staking ONLY box added for extra security.

6) 700 Million PAC acquired for PAC Global LLC holdings. This pool of funds is for:

A. Employee Incentive Program:

Recruit additional high-end developers

Incentivize existing employees through PAC Global rewards

Coins will be subject to a "lock-up period"

B. New high-profile exchange listings

C. Promotional/marketing opportunities

D. Strategic partnerships

E. Emergency/insurance expenses

F. Reimbursement for pre-approved operations/marketing expenses

This latest update also retires 1 billion+ PAC Global coins. Although the total number of coins outstanding remains the same, these coins are not in circulation, cannot be sent or received, sold, or used as masternode collateral.

Going forward, future software updates will occur with the main objective of continuously optimizing and improving the PAC Global Network while adding next-generation features.

Drew Saunders, the CEO of PAC Global, stated, "Our goal since inception has always been to grow, innovate, and exceed expectations for one of the largest PoS networks in existence today. We recognize the true value of a global blockchain network which successfully brings real-world solutions to solve real-world problems. We will continue to find new and interesting ways to optimize our massive network. We recognize the need for an Employee Incentive Program to further recruit top talent."

About PAC Global, LLC

PAC Global, LLC is based in Wyoming and focused exclusively on providing next-generation blockchain network solutions. It is currently the third-largest truly decentralized master node network in the world (source: www.masternodes.online) with over 5,600 active nodes located worldwide. Initial applications include merchant processing and charity, although the company plans to offer its network to third parties for Supply Chain/Inventory Management, Intellectual Property (IP) Storage and Distribution, and other leading use cases. Anyone interested in partnering with us or who wants more information can visit us on Twitter at @PACcoinOfficial or our website at www.pacglobal.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking and could differ materially from actual results.

Media Contact:

Drew Saunders

DrewSaunders@pacglobal.io

