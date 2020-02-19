PAC Worldwide Executive Steve Foster Named President

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAC Worldwide, a global leader in flexible packaging, announces the promotion of Steve Foster to President, effective immediately. The announcement was made at the company's headquarters in Seattle by PAC Worldwide CEO Jim Boshaw. In his new role, Mr. Foster will continue to oversee sales, marketing, and customer service initiatives at PAC, and with his promotion to President, he adds operations to his managerial scope, while maintaining the company's people-first culture.

In his former role as Chief Sales Officer, Mr. Foster led the PAC team to the highest revenue-producing years in the companies history. By creating a sales environment that values the relationships PAC enjoys with its large and loyal customer base, Mr. Foster has helped to establish PAC as a leader in flexible packaging. He joined the company in 2003 as Regional Sales Manager and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Sales, Executive VP of Sales and then Chief Sales Officer in 2018.

"Steve embodies the proud tradition of strategic thinking, innovation, and sales-driven leadership that has fueled PAC's phenomenal growth," said Jim Boshaw. "I have considered him for this opportunity for some time and am confident that he will guide us to even greater heights."

Mr. Foster is only the third person to hold the position of President of PAC Worldwide in its 44-year history.

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,200 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia.

CONTACT: Michael Shepherd

(206) 224-3550

michael@theshepherdgroup.com

SOURCE PAC Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.pac.com

