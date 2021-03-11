PAC Worldwide Invests $47 Million in Fulton County Manufacturing Facility, Creates 400 Jobs

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that PAC Worldwide, a global manufacturer of custom packaging solutions, will open its first location in Georgia with a $47 million investment in Fulton County. The company's new advanced manufacturing facility in Union City is expected to open in summer 2021 and will create 400 jobs.

"I thank PAC Worldwide for their commitment to creating hundreds of solid manufacturing jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Fulton County," said Governor Kemp. "I'm confident the state's central position in the Southeast, along with our highly skilled workforce will help PAC Worldwide better serve their customers."

Fueled in part by the surging growth of e-commerce, Seattle-based PAC Worldwide is expanding to Georgia. Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide develops, manufactures, and automates packaging solutions for a robust portfolio of customers. Their products include protective mailers and specialty packaging for the courier, e-commerce, fulfillment, and distribution markets.

"The proximity to customers, key suppliers, and a deep labor pool were all compelling reasons to make greater Atlanta part of our U.S. footprint," said PAC Worldwide President Steve Foster. "We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with the community."

PAC Worldwide will operate in an existing 500,000-square-foot facility located at 4900 Stonewall Tell Road in Union City. The company will be hiring for positions in manufacturing, logistics, and customer experience. These positions will include department leaders, supervisors, engineers, operators, warehouse associates, machine packers, and other career roles. Individuals interested in job opportunities with PAC Worldwide are encouraged to visit pac.com/careers for additional information.

"This announcement is great news for South Fulton and speaks to the ongoing transformation of the community through new high-tech industries and jobs," said Marty Turpeau, chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County. "As an Authority, we will continue to support companies that bring quality jobs and investment into Fulton County."

"We couldn't be happier to welcome more quality jobs and strong, long-term investment into Union City, especially at this time in our history," said Mayor of Union City Vince Williams. "PAC Worldwide's decision to grow in our city shows the regional strength of our workforce and quality of the community we continue to build!"

Director Hank Evans represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Select Fulton, Union City, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

"As I've said before, when a company opens operations in Georgia, they become a Georgia company," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "It's a pleasure to welcome PAC Worldwide to the state's family of internationally known advanced manufacturers, and I thank our partners in Fulton County for their support in attracting PAC Worldwide to the state."

Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract global businesses like PAC Worldwide. The state's strength across multiple manufacturing sectors resulted in a GDP of $64.7 billion in 2019, and the Georgia Department of Labor estimated that there were 389,500 manufacturing jobs in the state as of December 2020.

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately owned company employs more than 1,900 team members through operations in the U.S., UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.

