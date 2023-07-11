PAC Worldwide Shrinks Environmental Footprint

News provided by

PAC Worldwide

11 Jul, 2023, 16:09 ET

Annual Sustainability Report Shows Gains in the Use of Recyclable Content, Double-Digit Decreases in Energy Use and Greenhouse Gas Emissions

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one-third of the film (36%) used by flexible packaging leader PAC Worldwide was recycled content, according to the company's newly released annual sustainability report. The increase includes 17% of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, which grew 2% year-over-year.

PAC decreased its overall energy usage worldwide by 17.33%, consuming less than 51.5 million kWh of energy last year. Water usage dropped by 9.59% to 13.84 million gallons, as did greenhouse gases, which fell by a net 18.421 thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide combined, as calculated through global ESG platform measurabl.

The company's report also touches on notable progress with industry initiatives such as the U.S. Plastics Pact, Walmart's Circular Connector program, and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Global Commitment Pledge. The latter initiative seeks to make 100% of plastic packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025 – along with at least 10% PCR content.

"We are designing a roadmap to zero waste and net zero carbon," said PAC Worldwide President Thomas Parenteau. "First, we focused on transparency through certifications and reporting. We also qualified new suppliers for our paper products allowing us to purchase responsibly and sustainably sourced forest products.

Collectively, we view these actions as a golden opportunity to reverse the current state of the environment and leave a legacy to be proud of for our children."

PAC Worldwide Vice President of Sustainability John Bartell added. "Many of these objectives would have been considered unthinkable a decade ago. Yet today, through the combination of advanced engineering, sourcing, and improved consumer education, we are pointing the way for building tomorrow's circular economy."

About PAC Worldwide
Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in developing and manufacturing customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,800 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia.

CONTACT: Michael Shepherd
[email protected]
(206)224-3550 

SOURCE PAC Worldwide

