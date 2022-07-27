Pacaso Announces Strategic Alliance with RE/MAX

Alliance with Leading Real Estate Franchisor Cements Co-Ownership as a Mainstream Buying Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the technology-enabled real estate marketplace which helps people buy and co-own luxury second homes, today announces a strategic alliance with RE/MAX and its Approved Supplier program, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services. The relationship introduces its innovative second home marketplace to RE/MAX brokerages in the 40 global luxury second home destinations in which Pacaso currently operates.

"We are excited to align with RE/MAX and introduce co-ownership as the most sustainable and modern way to buy and own a second home to their expansive network," said Vice President of Industry Relations Marnie Blanco. "At a time when low inventory continues to fuel record high home prices across the nation, it is more important than ever to make efficient use of existing homes and put forward smart solutions. Pacaso's innovative co-ownership model creates more inventory which eases market pressure and also equals more sales for realtors, as one Pacaso is up to eight sales opportunities."

Pacaso partners closely with real estate agents and brokerages to help clients buy, sell, and own a second home. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso earn a 3% referral commission, along with the opportunity to earn equity rewards. Pacaso manages the entire process, from scheduling a home tour and answering client questions, to managing inspections, escrow, title, and reporting.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pacaso and its innovative co-ownership platform into the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program," said RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey. "Pacaso's unique services create real opportunities for second home buyers and the professionals who work with them. This is a great fit for RE/MAX agents, who tend to embrace smart new ideas they can leverage to close sales and benefit their clients."

"Pacaso is truly effortless ownership of a turnkey second home. Pacaso takes care of property management, outfits the homes with gorgeous interior design specific to each home, easy scheduling and bill payment — all my family has to do is enjoy our Pacaso home in Vail. Our family loves the seamless Pacaso experience so much that we actually upgraded our home to a larger one that could better fit our needs and desires," says Kari Olsen, Pacaso owner and RE/MAX Alliance real estate agent in Fort Collins, CO. "While we have no plans as this time to sell our ownership share, as an Agent and a Buyer, we have confidence in Pacaso's streamlined resale process as their homes sell typically in about 12 days for approximately 12% gain."

The real estate industry is embracing co-ownership as Real Estate Standards Organization and its members defined co-ownership as a property type. Pacaso was recently named a finalist in the Most Innovative Company Category in the annual Inman Innovator Award and the Inman Golden I Award in the category of Best Luxury Standout.

Real estate agents who are interested in learning more about the co-ownership category and how they can work with Pacaso can visit pacaso.com/agents.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.

For more information about Pacaso and to view luxury second home listings, visit www.pacaso.com or download the Pacaso app for Android or iPhone. You can also follow Pacaso on social media @PacasoHomes on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or @Pacaso_Homes on TikTok.

SOURCE Pacaso