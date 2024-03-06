Pacaso Marks Debut in Rosemary Beach with Exclusive Collaboration Home with Serena & Lily

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a vacation home, today unveils ' Rosemary Shores ', signifying the company's expansion into the vibrant seaside community of Rosemary Beach, Florida. The home also marks Pacaso's first-ever collaboration home with a design partner, luxury interiors brand Serena & Lily .

True to true to the brand's distinctively optimistic point of view and timeless aesthetic, the 3,543 square-foot home features a curated selection of Serena & Lily's heirloom-quality furnishings, proprietary patterns and iconic color palette – all thoughtfully arranged by Serena & Lily's design specialists in collaboration with the Pacaso in-house design team. The design embraces hues of the ocean, white sand beaches, and crystal-clear waters, ensuring a calming backdrop for owners to create lasting memories in this beachside home.

Now available for 1/8 to 1/2 ownership, ' Rosemary Shores ' offers six bedrooms, six-and-a-half, multiple living areas, a spacious gourmet kitchen, expansive outdoor living space and porches totaling nearly 1,000 square feet, a heated pool, a private courtyard with an outdoor kitchen, and direct access to a short walk leading to the beach.

"The moment I laid eyes on our first 30A Pacaso home, Serena & Lily's effortlessly chic coastal aesthetic came to mind, with its high-quality pieces built to withstand the test of time. Together, we carefully selected pieces that bring to life a home where owners can truly relax, unwind, and kick their shoes off," shared Lauren Farrell, Pacaso senior interior designer.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Pacaso to help this beach home reach its ultimate potential," said Serena & Lily design specialist Taylor Tuttleman. "Drawing inspiration from the charming seaside community, we incorporated layers of prints, patterns, coastal motifs, natural textures and tones to imbue the home with an elevated presence and warmth."

Each Pacaso within the company's marketplace undergoes a thoughtful transformation, blending modern touches, luxury furnishings, striking artwork, and unique accents to create spaces that are both exceptional and inviting. Beyond contemporary finishes, Pacaso ensures all the essentials for effortless second home living, providing families with turnkey and comfortable spaces for gatherings, conversations, and the making of cherished memories.

For more information about Pacaso and Serena & Lily's collaboration, please visit www.pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a vacation home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

About Serena & Lily

Founded in 2003, Serena & Lily is a luxury interiors brand whose collection is an invitation to decorate and celebrate well-loved homes. From proprietary patterns and an iconic color palette to natural materials that become more beautiful over time, Serena & Lily's aesthetic embodies a distinctively optimistic point of view. The company offers an exclusive collection of heirloom- quality products and free design services, with categories including furniture, bedding, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, lighting, art and décor. Serena & Lily's complimentary design services allows customers to work one-on-one with Serena & Lily's expert in-house advisors, available for in-shop and virtual consultations, as well as in-home appointments, to bring customers' decorating visions to life. There are 19 design shops located in Atlanta GA; Bethesda MD; Birmingham MI; Boston MA; Del Mar CA; Chicago IL; Dallas TX; East Hampton NY; Newport Beach CA; Pacific Palisades CA; Palm Beach FL; Palo Alto CA; Philadelphia PA; Roslyn NY; Summit NJ; San Francisco CA; West Hollywood CA; Westport CT; and Winnetka IL. The company is headquartered in Sausalito, California. Please visit www.serenaandlily.com for more information and to explore the collection.

SOURCE Pacaso