PacBio Announces Collaboration with Leading Library Preparation Automation Partners

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced that automation providers Hamilton, Integra, Revvity and Tecan have created fully automated protocols to prepare samples for sequencing on Revio and Sequel II and IIe systems.

"Our goal is to make sample and library preparation easier for our customers," said Jeff Eidel, Chief Commercial Officer at PacBio. "These automated library preparation solutions are designed to help our customers reduce costs, achieve consistent results, and increase sequencing throughput. Combined with our new Nanobind HT DNA extraction workflows, customers will have true end-to-end automated workflows from sample to sequencing on PacBio HiFi long-read sequencing systems that will enable customers to easily scale to thousands of genomes per year. We will continue to focus on scaling and automating every step of the long-read sequencing workflow."

Automated library prep protocols are now available for the Hamilton Microlab® NGS STAR™, Integra Miro Canvas, Revvity Sciclone® G3 NGSx and Tecan DreamPrep® NGS Compact systems. Additional automation for loading libraries onto the Revio sequencing plate is available on the Hamilton NGS STAR and Tecan DreamPrep NGS Compact systems, providing customers with a fully automated workflow from DNA to sequence-ready consumables.

The Hamilton NGS STAR™ and the Revvity Sciclone® G3 NGSx offer throughput of up to 96 sample libraries processed at once. The Tecan DreamPrep® NGS Compact system offers a mid-throughput option of 8 to 48 samples per run. The Integra Miro Canvas can process one sample at a time.

"We're excited about the partnership between Tecan and PacBio," said Luca Valeggia, Senior Vice President of Lab Automation at Tecan. "The ability to automate high-quality, sequence-ready library prep with minimal manual intervention will improve the reproducibility of long-read sequencing and further reduce cost per sample. That means new opportunities to increase throughput and accelerate discovery in the life sciences."

"Our liquid handlers are industry leading and we're proud to be collaborating with PacBio on this important WGS initiative," said Yves Dubaquie senior vice president, diagnostics at Revvity. "We've fully qualified the HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 kit on the Sciclone NGS workstation and are currently working on qualifying the SMRTbell Prep Kit 3.0 kit also."

"Hamilton's NGS STAR, fortified with verified automated PacBio library preparation protocols, not only enhances our robust product offerings but also underscores our commitment to advancing the boundaries of life sciences," said Matt Hamilton, Vice CEO at Hamilton Company. "In seamlessly integrating the NGS STAR and Hamilton NIMBUS Presto and its automated PacBio Nanobind HMW DNA extraction applications to PacBio Compatible, we are elevating the capabilities of researchers everywhere. Our aim is clear: to empower scientific communities by making complex processes more accessible and efficient."

PacBio Compatible works with a wide range of organizations to ensure customers can find verified products that are complementary to their workflows for PacBio sequencing. Partners collaborate closely with PacBio scientists to provide seamless integration and support for customers who are just starting out with PacBio or expanding their current capabilities.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

