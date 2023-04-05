PacBio Announces New Nanobind Extraction Kits to Enable High-Throughput Workflows with Revio and Sequel Systems

Kits Combine the Power of HiFi Sequencing and Nanobind Technology to Optimize Sample Preparation Workflows for High Volume Customers

MENLO Park, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the availability of its new high-throughput (HT) Nanobind DNA Extraction kits, another key product from the highly valuable Circulomics acquisition. These kits are designed to enable researchers to extract high-quality DNA from a wide range of samples in a high-throughput setting, with a simple and rapid protocol that is compatible with platforms from leading automation providers.

Nanobind HT 1ML Blood Kit

Using scripts now available through some of PacBio's Compatible partners, the HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits, along with PacBio's long-read sequencing technology, researchers will have the tools to complete accurate genome assemblies, identify structural variants, and explore complex biological systems in extraordinary detail in high-throughput labs. This represents another step towards PacBio's commitment to further address the needs of high-throughput customers, who began taking delivery of their first Revio sequencing systems during the first quarter of 2023.

"The availability of the HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits represents a major advancement in DNA extraction technology, with significant benefits for researchers in genomics, microbiology, and many other fields," said Jeff Eidel, Chief Commercial Officer at PacBio. "By enabling fast, reliable, and scalable DNA extraction, we believe these kits will accelerate research across a wide range of applications. The HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits offer a solution to the potential bottleneck of sample preparation. As we've shown with the Sample Preparation Kit 3.0 that was launched in July 2022, we will continue to focus on scaling and automating every step of the long-read sequencing workflow."

The HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits are based on proprietary Nanobind disks, which are composed of a porous, silica-based material that efficiently binds and releases high molecular weight DNA. The disks can be used for the extraction of DNA from diverse sample types, including blood, cell, and tissue samples. With this technology, researchers can extract high-quality DNA in less than two hours, with minimal sample input and without the use of harmful chemicals or mechanical homogenization.

The new HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits are available now from PacBio and its authorized distributors worldwide. For more information, please visit PacBio's Online Store.

