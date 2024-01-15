PacBio Announces New Nanobind PanDNA Kit Enabling HiFi Optimized DNA Extraction Solutions

Existing HT CBB Kit Enables High-Throughput Extraction of HMW DNA Tailored for HiFi With an Updated Workflow for Animal Blood and Bacteria

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced PanDNA, a versatile Nanobind DNA extraction kit. This new offering expands the array of sample types suitable for long-read sequencing, including cells, bacteria, blood, tissue, plant nuclei, and insects.

Nanobind kits are designed for researchers to efficiently extract high-quality, high molecular weight DNA across a wide range of sample types. These kits are versatile, accommodating both manual (Nanobind PanDNA kit) and high-throughput (Nanobind CBB HT kit) settings. Their simple, rapid protocol is compatible with platforms from PacBio's Compatible automation providers.

In addition, based on customer feedback, the existing high-throughput extraction Nanobind HT CBB kit will now support two new sample types – animal blood and bacteria – and can accommodate 96 samples per run.

"The new PanDNA kit will be the go-to kit for extracting DNA optimized for HiFi sequencing," said Jeff Eidel, Chief Commercial Officer at PacBio. "We continue to enable our customers with products such as the PanDNA kit that support researchers to complete accurate genome assemblies, identify structural variants, and explore complex biological systems in extraordinary detail using our Revio sequencing system."

"Nanobind high molecular weight DNA extraction is a game-changer for us and having one universal kit for all supported samples is very convenient," said Igor Stevanovski, Research Assistant at the Genomic Technologies Lab, Garvan Institute of Medical Research – one of Australia's premier medical research institutes. "The flexibility offered by the PanDNA kit will support our broad research community to answer those key questions and make important biological discoveries."

"The Darwin Tree of Life project aims to generate high quality genomes for 70,000 species of plants, fungi, animals and protists across Britain and Ireland. High-throughput solutions such as the Nanobind CBB HT kit are critical for efforts like these," said Caroline Howard, Senior Scientific Manager, Tree of Life Programme at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. "The Nanobind kits combined with the Revio system address these needs by significantly increasing throughput. Using the kits, we were able to generate 30x coverage of HiFi data sufficient for de novo assembly."

The new PanDNA kit is expected to be available for purchase and shipment in February 2024. The Nanobind HT CBB kit is available now. For more information, visit the Nanobind extraction kit page here.

