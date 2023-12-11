PacBio Announces the Retirement of David Botstein, Ph.D., from its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that David Botstein, Ph.D., a member of PacBio's Board of Directors, has retired from his position effective December 7, 2023.

"I would like to thank David for his dedication to PacBio since he joined the Board in 2012," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His deep understanding of genomics and broad experience in technological innovation in the field has made him a valuable leader as PacBio launched and scaled its technology to where it is today."

"It has been an honor to work alongside the PacBio leadership team for more than 11 years, and I have never been more excited about the prospects for PacBio and its technology than I am today," added David Botstein. "I leave the Board with a world-class leadership team that I believe will continue to execute on its goal of becoming a multi-omic leader in the life sciences industry."

