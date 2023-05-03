PacBio to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PacBio management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 9:20 am Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived event webcast at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our existing HiFi long-read sequencing technology and our emerging short-read Sequencing by Binding (SBB™) technology. Our products address solutions across a broad set of applications, including human genomics, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

