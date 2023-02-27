PacBio to Present at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

PacBio management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 7th at 12:50 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB™ short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

