PACCAR Recognizes Link as a Top Performing 2023 Supplier

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Mfg., Ltd. announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Supplier Performance Management (SPM) program by PACCAR. This is the eighth consecutive year that Link has been recognized by the comprehensive SPM program.

"Every year, Link pledges to meet and exceed customer goals with superior service and support. We are honored that our longstanding partner, PACCAR, has once again recognized our ongoing commitment to quality, performance, and reliability," said Jim Huls, President of Link. "This award emphasizes our focus on outperforming our achievements year over year. We're proud to reach the prestigious status of Leader this year, affirming our continuing dedication to delivering high-quality products that exceed the expectations of our suppliers and the trucking industry."

Each year, PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM program. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader, and Achiever status. The SPM program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers, leading to performance enhancements and product innovations.

"PACCAR is pleased to recognize the 2023 SPM award winners. The commitment they show to the SPM Program demonstrates their strong partnership with PACCAR. We value their contributions to PACCAR's success," said Brennan Gourdie, PACCAR Vice President of Global Purchasing.

Suppliers are evaluated in areas of product development, operations, and aftermarket support, as well as alignment with PACCAR's key business objectives. Link earned high marks in many areas to reach the Leader status.

"This award is proudly earned by the efforts of Link and its employees," said Mark Zylstra, Vice President of Manufacturing for Link. "It's their hard work and attention to detail that allows us to provide products on time and of outstanding quality. The dedication of our team allows Link to continue to meet PACCAR's ever-increasing expectations for supplier performance."

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Link supplies PACCAR with a range of traditional and electrified technologies, including cab suspensions, auxiliary suspensions, tire pressure maintenance systems, mechanical height control valves, SmartValve (electronic height control), and ROI Cabmate (smart cab air suspensions).

About Link Mfg., Ltd.

Link develops and manufactures a variety of suspensions, suspension controls and specialty air management products, engineered to address the unique needs of commercial vehicle, trailer, motorcoach, transit bus, shuttle bus, recreational vehicle and specialty vehicle markets. Link is the worldwide leader in heavy-duty truck cab air suspensions marketed under the brand name Cabmate. The company is also a leading innovator in vehicle air management and dynamic air suspension control technologies marketed under the brand names SmartValve, Smart Air Management Systems (SAMS), and Road Optimized Innovations (ROI). With manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada and distribution in Europe, Link Mfg., Ltd., is an IATF 16949– and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS)–certified company whose primary products include cab, auxiliary and chassis suspensions, including heavy vocational, off-highway and air suspension management technologies. Link also manufactures specialty products such as Cat's Eye–brand tire pressure monitoring and equalization systems, ramps and other products designed to enhance the productivity of commercial vehicles.

