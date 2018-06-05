Pace Analytical and EquipNet Team Up in Strategic Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Analytical, a company of approximately 2,500 employees and the industry leader in laboratory equipment services is announcing today that they have joined forces with EquipNet, the world's most comprehensive surplus asset management company. This strategic alliance will claim top industry position as the only group offering global laboratory relocation services that feature best-in-class assessment, management, logistics, recertification and re-installation to operations with innovative additional services. The partnership ties in lab relocation services with an option for clients to see ROI for surplus laboratory instruments, which are commonly left behind in relocation, as well as a data security option for instruments supported by technology hardware, and an eco-friendly sustainable process for residual lab equipment disposition.

"The alliance of EquipNet and Pace Analytical has raised the bar for innovation, speed and efficiency in regards to laboratory relocation services," said Steve Vanderboom, president and CEO of Pace Analytical. "Our one-stop-shop concept will save time and money for our customers, allowing them to complete their lab relocation without contacting numerous vendors," he added.

Roger Gallo, CEO of EquipNet with headquarters in Canton, MA and global operations stated "teaming up with Pace Analytical is a natural fit for our organization, as they have the same commitment to customer service, drive for ultimate efficiency, and strong strategic vision for the future of laboratory equipment services. This partnership really is the best of both worlds coming together to give customers what they deserve; easy and effective lab relocation."

About Pace Analytical

Pace Analytical is an analytical testing firm and instrument support organization with laboratories throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Founded in 1978, Pace has become one of the top service providers in the environmental and life sciences testing industries. Their laboratories provide project support and comprehensive testing services for consulting, engineering, energy and utility companies, municipalities, industry and government professionals, as well as for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries worldwide. Visit Pace at www.pacelabs.com, on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About EquipNet

Founded in 1999, EquipNet is a global leader of surplus asset management solutions. They are recognized for their proprietary asset management platform, their revolutionary industrial equipment marketplace, and their results-driven project management services. EquipNet's diverse roster of clients includes Fortune 500 multi-national corporations, leading regional manufacturers, financial institutions, and corporate renewal professionals. EquipNet solutions deliver maximized financial return while improving their client's corporate image, adhering to their safety standards, and contributing to their sustainability initiatives. Visit EquipNet at www.EquipNet.com, on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Sales Contact:

Pace Analytical Services, LLC.

Amanda Lien | LabOps Division Sales ManagerP:

612-246-8717

196583@email4pr.com

Sales Contact:

EquipNet, Inc.

Dennis Higgins

Managing Director- Laboratory

781.821.3482 ext 2151

196583@email4pr.com

Further information about this revolutionary service offering can be found at www.pacelabs.com and equipnetservices.com/lab-relocation-services/.

Media Contact:

Tom Parker, Marketing Communications Manager

Pace Analytical Services, LLC.

612-656-2276

196583@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pace-analytical-and-equipnet-team-up-in-strategic-partnership-300659730.html

SOURCE Pace Analytical Services

Related Links

http://www.pacelabs.com

