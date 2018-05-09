PACE Equity Funds First New Construction CPACE Project in California

Developed by Stuart Rubin, Hotel Indigo is a luxury hotel for the many festivals and events in Coachella and Palm Springs. Until now, the nearest hotel to the Coachella Music Festival has been nearly 10 miles from the grounds. The unique design, by famed architects Kristi Hanson, Carrier Johnson and James Beard Nominee Elizabeth Blau, includes the 51 casita 250-room Hotel Indigo and features a 10,000 square foot saltwater pool, with an 11-acre entertainment area to host events.

"This is the culmination of years of work to bring the first IHG – Hotel Indigo to Coachella. As longtime travelers to the area, we are proud of what we're creating and look forward to the opening in the fall," said Stuart Rubin, the project's developer. "The entire development and financing team worked closely together to see our vision achieved. Utilizing PACE Equity reduced our cost of capital. What made the difference was that PACE Equity brought not only financing but a turnkey service including the structuring with the rest of the capital stack, the required approvals for PACE and the necessary energy engineering."

"This was a complex project financing with a lot of moving parts and parties involved," said Beau Engman, PACE Equity Founder & President. "I am glad we were able to set an expectation very early in the process and deliver exactly on that expectation. And now I can't wait to stay at such a beautiful resort. We are thrilled to be a part of this great development."

After pioneering the use of CPACE financing with ground-up development, this is PACE Equity's 8th funded new construction project across 6 different states. The PACE Equity project and sustainable features include seismic strengthening concrete and framing, domestic hot water, LED lighting, energy efficient HVAC systems and windows.

Matt Harrigan, PACE Equity Managing Partner for California commented, "I'm excited that the first new construction PACE financing in the state of California will bring a much-needed luxury hotel experience to the music-lovers of Coachella. PACE Equity worked seamlessly with the project team, Calmwater Capital, and George Smith Partners to close on this financing."

"This project highlights the power of PACE financing to benefit entire communities," said Renew Financial CEO Cisco DeVries. "In addition to being a state-of-the-art, high-efficiency property, the Hotel Indigo and its guests will generate economic benefits for local businesses in the Coachella area for many years to come. Renew Financial is honored to have worked with PACE Equity on the first new construction CPACE project in California history."

About PACE Equity

PACE Equity is the leading CPACE funder of commercial real estate development projects in the US. PACE Equity is an excellent addition to the capital stack to boost return on investment while making buildings more sustainable. Utilizing a turnkey approach to CPACE, PACE Equity has unmatched expertise in development projects as they pioneered CPACE for new construction, completed the first new construction projects in several asset classes and completed the first PACE projects to utilize Historic and New Markets Tax Credits. PACE Equity has a local presence in 20 PACE markets and can fund projects on a national basis.

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC ("Renew Financial") is one of the nation's leading home improvement financing companies. Renew Financial administers and provides multiple financing products across the country, with programs available in several states, including Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida. PACE is a financing tool enabled by state and local governments that provides homeowners and business owners with access to private capital to finance the entire cost of renewable energy, energy efficiency, water conservation, seismic, and wind mitigation upgrades, and then pay for those upgrades on their property tax bill. PACE was named by Scientific American as one of the "top 20 ideas that can change the world." PACE is a job-creating policy tool that enjoys broad support, having been championed in state legislatures and local communities nationwide by business leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials from both sides of the aisle.

Renew Financial is a pending trademark of Renew Financial Holdings Inc.

What is PACE?

PACE, which stands for Property Assessed Clean Energy, is a simple and effective way to finance energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation upgrades to buildings. PACE can pay for new heating and cooling systems, lighting improvements, solar panels, water pumps, insulation and more. It can be used for almost any property – commercial, industrial, multifamily, non-profit, and agricultural properties.

PACE is a voluntary, free-market financing tool that breaks down longstanding barriers to energy efficiency and promotes job creation through economic development.

