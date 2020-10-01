Pace International Launches Pace InSite™ Platform

WAPATO, Wash., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, is proud to announce the launch of the Pace InSite™ digital platform. The platform is a cloud-based data management system that allows customers to access Pace's digitalized service reports and data to analyze trends and make informed decisions about day-to-day packing line operations.

"The launch of Pace InSite is another step towards our commitment to better serving our customers, supporting sustainability, and advancing innovative technologies in the postharvest segment. The digital platform is designed to put critical packing line process data in the hands of our customers, anytime and anywhere, to help them optimize their operation's efficiencies and facilitate their quality control and food safety programs, including auditing requirements," said Jorge Gotuzzo, Senior Director of Marketing.

Through Pace InSite, customers can access information generated by Pace's field services team, including equipment maintenance and calibration records, product dosing adjustments and set points, and sensor-generated data for each line and location. Features include the ability to chart and analyze historical data, compare data across locations, and monitor process deviations through color-coded alerts. Pace plans to add new features in the coming months, which include giving customers the option to input their own quality control and control points data into their Pace InSite account.

"We are excited to offer this application to our customers who value Pace services and packing line products," said Gotuzzo. "This is the first of many digital tools we plan to roll out in the next five years to modernize the way our customers are able to access and analyze their data. Through these digital technologies, our goal is to help facilitate compliance programs, optimize processes, reduce losses and maximize efficiencies along their operations."

About Pace International:

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Company. Pace collaborates with growers, packers, and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality. Pace is the leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services that maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the value of crops being processed. For more information, visit the company's new website at www.paceint.com.

SOURCE Pace International

Related Links

paceint.com

