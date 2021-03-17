Pace International LLC Announces New Senior Manager of Business Development and Alliances

WAPATO, Wash., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International LLC (Pace) announced today that Mr. Mark Mason will be joining Pace as the new Senior Manager, Business Development and Alliances. In this position, Mr. Mason will be a member of Pace's Strategic Leadership Team and Sumitomo Chemical Company's Global Business Development team. He will report to Pace's EVP and COO, Rodrigo Cifuentes. Mr. Mason will be responsible for leading the business development strategy and initiatives of Pace postharvest business at a global level, aimed to diversify Pace's product portfolio, expand geographically, and incorporate new complementary technologies via licensing, partnerships and/or acquisitions.

"Mark's extensive background in the crop protection industry along with his experience in sustainable solutions at Valent USA will help Pace continue its steady path to developing innovative technologies and services for the global fresh produce industry. His in-depth knowledge of the tree fruit industry and product business development, combined with his focus on creating sustainable solutions, will be instrumental to ensuring Pace continues to diversify its portfolio while also developing innovative technologies and products for our customers," said Mr. Rodrigo Cifuentes, EVP and COO, Pace International. "Mark comes with a strong marketing and commercial background and the unique ability to identify the needs of customers and the industry. His expertise will accelerate the number of partnerships we want to create as we continue to establish synergies between our products and markets and the technologies of our partners."

Before joining Pace, Mr. Mason has been in various marketing roles with Valent since 2014, most recently being responsible for managing the Plant Growth Regulator Assets and the Tree Fruit Crop portfolio, including positioning, marketing plans and programs. Prior to that, Mr. Mason was with Syngenta Seeds where he was responsible for building a global team to develop and implement Syngenta's Integrated Crop Strategy for the Industrial Crops. Mr. Mason's experience in the specialty crop protection sector, along with his business acumen and marketing related skills, will be key assets to the Pace International business.

"I am honored to support Pace's innovative technologies and sustainability efforts by working with Pace's knowledgeable team and partners to introduce new digital technologies and sustainable solutions that serve Pace's customers and the environment," said Mr. Mason. "The research work Pace is doing combined with my experience elevating sustainable practices and working with many different countries makes this an exciting opportunity to grow Pace's global presence around the world. It's an opportunity to collaborate with our valued partners as well as new partners to make a meaningful contribution to the agricultural communities and planet in which we live."

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at www.paceint.com.

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com.

