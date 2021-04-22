Pace International LLC Introduces Postharvest Biorational Fungicide for Cherries in Washington State

WAPATO, Wash., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, announced today the introduction of BioSpectra® 100SC for decay control in cherries.

BioSpectra is the first naturally derived decay control agent for the postharvest fruit industry in the past 20 years that has shown very strong performance against a broad spectrum of major fungal postharvest diseases found in cherries. This natamycin-based fungicide is the result of the fermentation process of naturally occurring soil micro-organisms. Unlike other conventional products, BioSpectra 100SC has a unique mode of action that prevents pathogen growth.

"BioSpectra is a highly effective, biorational antifungal agent that is exempt from tolerance (MRL) for currently approved agricultural applications in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. It has shown no resistance development over the past several decades of use in food, making it a good rotation partner or complement to other postharvest actives used with cherries," said Dr. David Felicetti, Senior Research and Development and Regulatory Affairs Manager for Pace International.

Biorationals are products typically derived from natural origins, and consequently tend to have a low environmental impact. They are highly specific in their activity and can be used as alternative control agents to conventional crop protection products, helping to provide economic, health, and environmental benefits.

"Postharvest products help maintain the quality of fruit while allowing for desired storage and improved shelf-life, providing global reach to many types of high value crops. A significant amount of fresh produce is lost between harvest and consumption from decay and fruit breakdown," said Rodrigo Cifuentes, Chief Operating Office for Pace International. "This decay control technology, while being new to the postharvest fruit industry, is well known in other food industries. It has been used in several food applications for decades to prevent mold development. The introduction of BioSpectra for cherries in Washington is another example of how Pace continues to bring a diversified portfolio of innovative sustainable solutions to its customers in the Pacific Northwest. Pace is committed to developing and bringing the next generation of biorational solutions to reduce unnecessary waste, enhance produce quality and safety, and improve efficiencies across packing and storage operations," added Cifuentes.

BioSpectra® is a registered trademark of Pace International.

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at www.paceint.com.

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com.

