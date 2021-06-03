Pace International LLC Promotes Michelle Smith to Senior Manager, Sales and Field Services South US

WAPATO, Wash., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International LLC (Pace) announced today the promotion of Michelle Smith to Senior Manager, Sales and Field Services South US. In her new role, Smith will be responsible for sales and field operations of Pace products and technologies in California, Texas, Southeast and Florida, and assigned International markets.

Smith's 17 years of experience with Pace, along with her demonstrated understanding of the postharvest business, strategic thinking, customer service orientation and leadership skills, will be key assets in her new leadership role and the expansion of the US South business. Smith joined Pace in 2004 as a Technical Services Representative and was promoted to Technical Services Manager in 2012. She has a bachelor's degree in Plant Science/Agronomy from Fresno State University.

"Michelle has been a top contributor to the development of the Pace business in California and other Southern states over the 17 years she has been with the company in different customer-facing roles," said Rodrigo Cifuentes, Chief Operating Officer at Pace International. "Her deep understanding of the postharvest business and the needs and challenges of our customers, combined with her extensive experience managing postharvest services, will allow her to lead our teams and the successful rollout of new products, technologies and integrated services that will take the Pace US South business to a new level. We are proud of having a diverse, committed, and talented workforce at Pace International that is ready to take on new growth opportunities as our company develops the next generation of food protection technologies, and Michelle is a great example of that."

"I have had the honor of seeing the postharvest industry grow and change over the years, and this is an especially exciting time," said Smith. "Our knowledgeable team continues to make great strides in developing new technologies that support growers and packers to achieve greater efficiencies and higher pack outs. It has been such a pleasure to see our team sharpen their strengths and develop new skills to ensure our customers receive exceptional service and benefit from the latest in research and development. Together the team has elevated the industry and Pace's commitment to being better stewards of our environment. I look forward to cultivating an already amazing team so that they have what they need to contribute their knowledge and skills to an industry that continues to evolve."

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com.

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com.

