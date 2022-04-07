Pace International Welcomes Dr. Veria Alvarado as Postharvest Physiology Manager

WAPATO, Wash., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, is pleased to welcome Dr. Veria Alvarado to the Pace International Global Research organization as a Postharvest Physiology Manager.

Alvarado will lead research that looks to identify novel concepts and applications in the postharvest arena. She will conduct research at Valent BioSciences' Biorational Research Center (BRC) and Pace research facilities, as well as support customers in the field.

"We're excited to have Dr. Veria Alvarado join the Pace International team," said Dr. David Felicetti, Sr. Manager, R&D and Regulatory Affairs, Pace International. "Her expertise in postharvest physiology, in addition to her plant pathogen and plant-insect interaction work, elevates the depth of the knowledge our R&D team brings to our customers."

Most recently, Alvarado held the role of Technical Director of Plant Health Research for Stoller Enterprises Inc. There, she studied the mechanism and mode of action of biostimulants and plant growth regulators. Her research included signalling molecules in relation to plant-pathogen, plant-insect interaction, and postharvest physiology of climacteric fruits and vegetables using physiological, molecular, and biochemical methods.

Dr. Alvarado holds a Ph.D. in Molecular and Environmental Plant Sciences/Plant Physiology from Texas A&M University; a Masters in Vegetable Crops from UC Davis; and a B.A. in Biology, Plant Physiology from Universidad Nacional in Peru.

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers, and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com .

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com .

SOURCE Pace International