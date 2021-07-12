PACE Loan Group Hires C-PACE Expert Michael Jarmolowich as Managing Director to Continue Expansion

PACE Loan Group hires Michael Jarmolowich as Managing Director to continue nationwide C-PACE expansion Tweet this

PLG CEO Rafi Golberstein's timely hiring of Jarmo is expected to help PLG grow its national footprint. "Jarmo will help us solidify our presence as a truly national C-PACE lender. His experience in the C-PACE space, along with his skill set and productive career in finance, provides the necessary tools to launch PLG to the next level. We are very fortunate to have him join our team."

"I look forward to being part of the PACE Loan Group," said Jarmo. "PLG has a very dynamic team of high energy CRE professionals who deliver efficient/on-time C-PACE execution with a broad expertise across the entire capital stack. I am genuinely excited for the opportunity to be such a valuable resource in the expansion of PLG's national reach to more property owners, developers, and sponsors about taking advantage of the benefits of C-PACE financing."

Jarmo holds a B.A. from the University of Maryland, College Park, an M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and currently holds Series 7 and 63 licenses from FINRA. He is also a former NFL player.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

SOURCE PACE Loan Group

Related Links

www.paceloangroup.com

