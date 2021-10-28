PACE Loan Group Hires CRE Industry Veteran Angela Ledding as Managing Director

PLG continues growth in hiring CRE industry veteran Angela Ledding as Managing Director Tweet this

"We are excited to welcome Angela to the PLG team," said PLG CEO Rafi Golberstein. "Angela's long career as a CRE lender will add value to our team from day one. Angela knows how to get deals done in a smooth and efficient manner while working through the necessary underwriting and credit considerations."

Angela stated, "I can't express how excited I am to be at PLG. The company provides an effective channel for alternate financing to improve both the cash flow and energy efficiency of commercial buildings, reducing overall expense and consumption. Coming from a career in banking and living in rural MN, I am a big proponent of both. I am thrilled for the opportunity."

Angela holds a B.A. (magna cum laude) from Bemidji State University and she graduated in the top of her class at the Madison Graduate School of Banking.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

PACE Loan Group

