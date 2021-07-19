PACE Loan Group Hires Kris Jones as Vice President, Originations to Continue Expansion

PACE Loan Group hires 18-year CRE veteran Kris Jones as part of strategic nationwide C-PACE staff rollout. Tweet this

This is PLG CEO Rafi Golberstein's second hire of the month and is part of PLG's strategic rollout to have loan origination staff in the Midwest, East Coast, and West Coast. "Kris is someone who has broad experience in commercial real estate, and adds to our already very strong and capable team. Kris is going to have a successful and productive career at PLG."

"I am excited to be joining PACE Loan Group to help them expand their C-PACE loan portfolio throughout the Western U.S. The PLG team is nimble which allows us to move quickly and deliver efficient executions for our clients," said Jones. "C-PACE financing is a beneficial component of the capital stack and I look forward to working with property owners, developers, and sponsors to integrate it into their property financing strategy."

Jones holds a B.A. from the University of San Diego, an M.A. from George Washington University, and holds a California Real Estate Broker's license.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

