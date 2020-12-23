PACE Loan Group Hires PACE Expert Bali Kumar as Chief Operating Officer to Continue Expansion

PACE Loan Group announces the hiring of Bali Kumar to be PLG's new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Tweet this

As the CEO of Lean & Green Michigan, Bali helped develop and deploy the PACE marketplace across Michigan. For his efforts, he was named one of the Energy News Network's 40 under 40 honorees.

"I look forward to joining the team at PLG," said Kumar. "PLG has carved out a niche providing efficient PACE loans with a hands-on expertise across the capital stack, and I am excited to further streamline the process for property owners and developers nationwide to use PACE financing."

Prior to Lean & Green Michigan, Bali served as the Executive Director of Michigan's Wayne County Land Bank, where he worked on a wide range of programming to enact commercial and industrial redevelopment. Bali's prior experience includes practicing as an attorney at Proskauer Rose in the New York and Los Angeles offices, as well as serving as a management consultant at Deloitte UK in London, United Kingdom.

Bali holds a B.A. from Brown University, an M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated to providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

