Pace of Pharmaceutical Innovation Accelerates as Record Number of New Blockbuster Drugs Forecast to Hit the Market in 2018

The drugs forecasted to launch in 2018 cover a wide range of therapeutic areas—ie, type 2 diabetes, endometriosis, childhood epilepsy, hemophilia, HIV, migraine, opioid addiction and shingles. Noteworthy examples on this list include:

Drug & company Disease & Impact Aimovig (erenumab) Amgen (USA) Novartis (Switzerland) Migraine: Migraine is the third most common disease in the world, with an estimated global prevalence of 14.7% (ie, 1 in 7 people).1 Fewer than 50% of patients with migraine are satisfied with their current treatment. After little movement for many years, the migraine-prevention market is about to undergo a transformation with several new drugs, known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor inhibitor. Aimovig (erenumab) has the potential to contribute to the transformation of the migraine market in 2018. Biktarvy (tenofovir alafenamide + emtricitabine + bictegravir) Gilead (USA) HIV infection: 37 million people globally are living with HIV; 21 million of whom receive antiretroviral therapy.2 While antiretroviral therapy does not cure HIV infection, it suppresses viral replication and allows an individual's immune system to strengthen and regain the capacity to fight off infections. Expanding access to antiretroviral treatment is at the heart of a new set of targets for 2020, issued by the WHO, which aim to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.2 Biktarvy offers an effective and simple treatment option for patients with HIV. Ozempic (semaglutide) Novo Nordisk (Denmark) Type 2 diabetes: More than 425 million people globally live with diabetes, 90% with type 2 diabetes. By 2045, this number is projected to rise to 629 million.3 Despite competing in a crowded market, Ozempic represents a new treatment that helps patients effectively control their blood sugar and significantly reduces the health risks commonly associated with diabetes—such as strokes and heart attacks. It is forecast to perform well due to its superior efficacy and safety versus competitor products. Shingrix (Zoster vaccine recombinant, adjuvanted)

GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Shingles: It's estimated around one in every four people will have at least one episode of shingles during their life.4 The only vaccine to make the list is GSK's Shingrix (Zoster vaccine recombinant, adjuvanted), which is set to become the market leading shingles vaccine. Sublocade (once-monthly buprenorphine) Indivior (UK) Opioid dependence: More than 15 million people are living with opioid dependence worldwide.5 This disorder is ongoing and is rapidly evolving into a public health crisis, with the US government declaring a public health emergency in late 2017. Sublocade looks set to disrupt the market for medication-assisted treatment to overcome opioid use disorder. It is administered via subcutaneous injection once a month by a healthcare provider and does not require a detox period, thereby addressing the limitations of other treatment options.

2018 is also expected to see the launch of the first FDA-approved cannabidiol-based drug (Epidiolex)—potentially opening up a new market for cannabidiol-based medicines—and the first approved treatment option for men with castration-resistant prostate cancer (Erleada) whose cancer has not yet spread.

"Despite political and regulatory uncertainties in the USA and EU markets, the annual Drugs to Watch report 2018 shows that the pace of pharmaceutical innovation continues to accelerate," explained Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Life Sciences at Clarivate Analytics. "2018 is on track to see many new potential game-changing drugs come to market, which will benefit the lives of millions of patients around the world."

Follow us on Twitter: @Cortellis | #blockbusterdrugs2018

Drug Disease 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Company (HQ) 1 Hemlibra (emicizumab)*,†,|,¶,‡‡ Hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors 496 1,457 2,356 3,362 4,002 Roche (Switzerland)/Chugai (Japan) 2 Biktarvy (tenofovir alafenamide + emtricitabine + bictegravir)**,¶, †† HIV infection 896 2,282 3,387 4,296 3,716 Gilead (U.S.) 3 Ozempic (semaglutide)* Type 2 diabetes 260 862 1,576 2,583 3,469 Novo Nordisk (Denmark) 4 Erleada (apalutamide)¶,** Non-metastatic CRPC 25 500 1,200 1,600 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) 5 Shingrix (Zoster vaccine recombinant, adjuvanted)§§ Shingles 242 537 879 1,202 1,368 GlaxoSmithKline (UK) 6 Patisiran§,|,¶,‡‡ Hereditary TTR amyloidosis 83 373 726 1,104 1,212 Alnylam (U.S.)/Genzyme (U.S.) 7 Epidiolex (plant-derived cannabidiol)‡|,¶,** Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome 19 266 645 936 1,191 GW Pharmaceuticals (UK) 8 Aimovig (erenumab)*,‡‡ Migraine 115 361 685 941 1,170 Amgen (U.S.)/Novartis (Switzerland) 9 Lanadelumab*,†,|,¶,‡‡ Hereditary angioedema 74 350 629 902 1,153 Shire (Ireland) 10 Elagolix¶,**,‡‡ Endometriosis 57 268 549 896 1,152 AbbVie (U.S.) 11 Steglatro (ertugliflozin)** Type 2 diabetes 220 482 769 1,024 1,087 Pfizer (U.S.)/Merck (U.S.) 12 Sublocade (once-monthly buprenorphine)‡,¶,** Opioid dependence 121 308 439 634 1,072 Indivior (UK)

Table: Analysis of 12 new drugs forecast to enter the market in 2018 and achieve blockbuster sales of over $1 billion by 2022

Data were obtained from the Cortellis Competitive Intelligence database, accessed March 05, 2018 (Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S). Forecasts are in U.S.$ million. CRPC=castration-resistant prostate cancer. TTR=transthyretin*=biological drug. †=Breakthrough Therapy designation. ‡=Fast Track designation. §=RNA interference. |=Orphan Drug designation. ¶=Priority Review. **=small molecule. ††=novel integrase inhibitor. ‡‡=first-in-class. §§= vaccine.

