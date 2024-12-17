PACE PUBLIC RELATIONS WINS PRESTIGIOUS NETTY AWARD FOR BEST PR AGENCY

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Public Relations (PPR) is thrilled to announce that it has been named Best PR Agency at the prestigious Netty Awards, a recognition that underscores its excellence in public relations and earned media. This honor highlights PPR's ability to deliver exceptional results and craft innovative campaigns that resonate in today's changing media landscape.

The Netty Awards recognize top companies and leaders across more than 100 categories, celebrating creativity, technical expertise, and industry impact. For Pace, this award is a reflection of its consistent ability to meet and exceed the evolving needs of clients in a competitive environment.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," said Annie Scranton, CEO and Founder of Pace Public Relations. "Winning the Netty Award is a huge achievement, and it's important to recognize the entire team of talented women who bring intelligence, creativity, and hard work to everything they do on behalf of our clients and this agency. This win is a testament to their dedication and passion for what we do."

Pace Public Relations has grown to become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, from emerging startups to established global brands. Focusing on earned media, which has become increasingly competitive, the value of big client wins is critical. PPR has secured major placements in outlets like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Washington Post and every single top-tier broadcast network, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, MSNBC and more.

"Our foundation is in the media," added Scranton. "Big media placements are at the core of everything we do. Earned media remains one of the most impactful tools for driving client leads, impressing investors, and building credibility to elevate individuals and companies to the next level. We take pride in delivering these results and optimizing them through social strategies, timed awards, and in-person speaking opportunities and events."

PPR's ability to champion earned media while also providing a holistic approach sets it apart. By leveraging deep media relationships, cutting-edge strategies, and a personalized approach, the agency has built a reputation for delivering results that drive growth and visibility for its clients.

"This recognition isn't just about the agency," Scranton continued. "It's also about the incredible clients we work with every day. Their trust allows us to do what we love—telling compelling stories that make an impact."

As Pace Public Relations celebrates this milestone, the agency remains committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence in the PR industry as it sets to enter its 15th year in business.

