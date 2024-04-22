PACE.global Announces New CEO - Nathan Stubina

SUDBURY, ON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE.global is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nathan M. Stubina, FCIM, as its new CEO. Nathan is a highly regarded professional in the mining industry who brings over 35 years of experience to the table in both operations, and mining industry advocacy.

PACE.global Inc.'s founder, owner, and Director, Neha Singh, says she is pleased to hand CEO duties of the well-established mining-focused entity over to Nathan, as she shifts her focus to a new business venture, Digital First and VP of Partner Success at PACE.global Inc.

Nathan Stubina, PACE.global CEO

"I can hardly imagine a better fit for the business than someone like Nathan, who shares our passion for the mining industry," says Singh. "Having known and worked with Nathan for several years, we have found someone who is aligned with PACE.global on where the industry is headed in a technology-assisted future, and how PACE can help the world's mining operations to navigate the changes to come."

Dr. Stubina was the Master of Ceremonies at the Beyond Digital Transformation conference in 2020, the last time the event was held live pre-pandemic, and was prescient with his comments as emcee, "The best time to plant the tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now. So, let's start along this path. One day I'd like to open up a newspaper and read mining is the first to do this. That mining is leading in AI, or that mining is leading in VR. Instead of being at the bottom of that digital curve, let's find some stories that put us at the top."

Nathan affirms that he is extremely pleased to take the company to the next level.

"I have watched PACE grow into the successful, reputable company it is today, and am eager to build on what Neha and her team have achieved over the past decade or so," the incoming PACE.global CEO enthuses. "Mining companies are an economic driver, and they play an increasingly important role in the green economy. Our goal is to be the first name that people think of when it is time to implement and adopt technology that not only keeps their businesses viable, but also benefits the world through the extraction of much needed materials."

Nathan Stubina's background in mining is as an extractive metallurgist with experience in nickel, cobalt, copper, and silver/gold processing. He holds a Ph.D., in metallurgy and materials from the University of Toronto and a B. Eng. in mining and metallurgical engineering from McGill University. His extensive resume lists some of the world's mining giants, including Falconbridge and Noranda (now Glencore), McEwen Mining, Sherritt International and Barrick Gold. He is also a process improvement specialist who holds a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. Nathan was V.P. International of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and served as President of the Metallurgy and Materials Society (MetSoc) of the CIM. He is a trustee of the CIM Foundation. He holds the designation FCIM, having been awarded the title of Fellow by the CIM in 2012. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining (IOM3) and the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE).

Nathan looks forward to connecting with past colleagues and meeting new clients. Whether to discuss Digital Adoption, Continuous Improvement, Project Management, Operational Excellence initiatives, Secondments, etc., or just to say hello, please reach out to him.

