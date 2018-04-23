Pacejet Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacejet today announced it will be a gold sponsor at SuiteWorld18, an annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners. Now in its 8th year, SuiteWorld is the preeminent Cloud ERP conference where users, partners, and developers can share insights and new ideas about growth across many industries including retail, software and manufacturing. Taking place April 23 – 26, 2018 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, the event offers attendees the training, sessions and networking needed to take their business to the next level.

SuiteWorld18 will give attendees the opportunity to:

Learn how successful organizations have addressed the challenges of rapid growth Stay current with new trends and challenges affecting businesses today

Expand their networks with an opportunity to engage with 7,500 business leaders from around the world Engage with a growing ecosystem of NetSuite partners at the SuiteWorld Expo

The event will feature keynote sessions from NBA legend and entrepreneur, Magic Johnson, and Oracle NetSuite executives including Jim McGeever, executive vice president, and Evan Goldberg, co-founder and executive vice president of development, that will showcase how NetSuite has helped guide businesses through the many phases of growth, from start-up to ramp-up to IPO and beyond.

"Pacejet was awarded NetSuite SuiteCloud Partner of the Year in 2017 and is the preferred shipping solution for NetSuite users looking to lower costs and improve customer service," said Bill Knapp, CEO of Pacejet. "As a SuiteWorld gold sponsor in 2018, we're excited to share new NetSuite innovations to help users leverage shipping as a strategic tool for competitive advantage."

The Pacejet science of shipping is a strategy and solution framework for driving business growth. Using a real-time carrier network, Pacejet shippers deploy a mix of freight and parcel shipping carriers and special services that best align with their customer's needs, easily adopting innovative new carriers or services to support new shipping locations, handle increased exports, or take advantage of other growth opportunities. The Pacejet RESTful API for seamless ERP integration, helps users optimize shipping workflows in real-time to reduce costs, eliminate errors, and run highly efficient fulfillment operations. And powerful reporting, ShipOptics™ scorecards, and freight auditing deliver analytical tools to measure and control key shipping cost and service levers. The Pacejet difference is a scientific, data-driven strategy of adaptive shipping improvements supported by flexible software technology that empowers rapid, agile innovation for fast-growing businesses; that's the science of shipping.

To learn more about Pacejet and the science of shipping, please visit us at booth 633 in the SuiteWorld18 Expo at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Get a closer look at better NetSuite shipping from the perspective of Pacejet user Thomas Hoang of AllCells in the session "Growing a Global Business by Shipping One Cell at a Time" on Tuesday, 4/24/18 at 11:30 am.

About SuiteWorld18

SuiteWorld is the preeminent Cloud ERP conference being held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas on April 23-26, 2018. SuiteWorld is NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run remarkable businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter and Instagram, please use #SuiteWorld18.



About Pacejet

Pacejet turns shipping into a competitive advantage and transforms the shipping dock into a launch pad for profitability. The Pacejet difference is a scientific, data-driven strategy of adaptive shipping improvements supported by flexible software technology that empowers rapid, agile innovation for fast-growing businesses; that's the science of shipping.

For more information on Pacejet, visit www.pacejet.com, call (877) 722-3538, or email info@pacejet.com.

Connect with Pacejet on social media at https://twitter.com/pacejet or www.linkedin.com/company/pacejet.

