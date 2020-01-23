Pacejet Application Certified by Acumatica

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacejet, Fully Connected Shipping, today announced that its software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been recognized as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises 2019, as well as in The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises.

Pacejet is now an Acumatica Certified Application

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

"Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize Pacejet as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, Pacejet has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

"Acumatica is an excellent cloud ERP. We are proud to bring our users with a Fully Connected Shipping ecosystem through our partnership with the leading born-in-the-cloud ERP software. Together, we have assisted our users in lowering costs, increasing efficiency, and improving shipping workflows," said Bill Knapp, Chief Executive Officer at Pacejet.

About Pacejet

Pacejet, an industry-leading shipping solution, stands alone in its ability to deliver fully connected shipping to midsize manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

With advanced cloud technology, real time ERP and carrier integration, an open RESTful API and complete enterprise features, Pacejet offers shippers a single, flexible, scalable platform that increases control and efficiencies across the entire shipping ecosystem. It is the first-place shippers should look for best-in-class shipping in the modern enterprise. www.pacejet.com

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

