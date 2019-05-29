Pacejet Enterprise Shipping for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations now on Microsoft AppSource

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacejet, the leading cloud shipping solution for mid-market companies is now available through Microsoft's AppSource online application marketplace with full integration for Dynamics365 for Finance and Operations (formerly Dynamics AX). The inclusion of Pacejet makes its comprehensive real-time cloud network of parcel and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carriers available to distributors and manufacturers.

Pacejet met Microsoft's overall quality standards set by Microsoft's Engineering Team for inclusion on AppSource through staging and testing. "In the era of cloud computing, easy access to applications such as Pacejet's Enterprise Shipping for D365 Finance and Operations is essential. Microsoft's AppSource and commitment to the partners participating on this service supports this modern cloud experience," commented Bill Knapp, CEO at Pacejet.

Pacejet Shipping Software leverages SaaS technology and over a decade in the cloud to provide companies next generation logistics and shipping technology. Pacejet also brings advanced capabilities for analyzing information and agile decision making, which is core in all Dynamics 365 strategies. "Pacejet has hundreds of cloud installations. As we have done this, we have been able to reimagine shipping software as a fully connected real-time direct carrier network, which has grown rapidly to ship billions of dollars of products globally," added Knapp.

Who is Pacejet:

Pacejet shipping software is an award-winning fully connected platform offering seamless integrations into Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations and the other systems businesses rely on to run operations every day. Pacejet offers connectivity to many parcel, freight, and 3PL carriers and provides a RESTful API for additional flexibility.

Visit the Microsoft AppSource to learn more about Pacejet Enterprise Shipping for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations or call 877-722-3538.

