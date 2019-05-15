Pacejet Enterprise Shipping Launches Integration with Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud

COLUMBUS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacejet, the leading cloud solution for complete shipping software, announced today an integration with Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud (formerly LogFire WMS).

Thanks to Oracle's cloud-based, best-of-breed warehouse solution, this new extension offers robust, multichannel fulfillment functionality that significantly lowers the cost of total ownership. Known as a leader in this field, Pacejet Shipping Software leverages hundreds of installations and over a decade of time in the cloud; all to bring companies the next generation of logistics and shipping technology, which now extends further into the warehouse.

"We are committed to the Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud ecosystem, which means we are making investments so that we are a fully connected application, built for Oracle NetSuite integration as well as additional software modules that create a solid, automated supply chain for the mid-market," said Bill Knapp, CEO of Pacejet.

While many shipping products focus on basic shipping, rating and tracking, Pacejet has expanded into a supply chain solution and continues to evolve. Pacejet's quick and innovative thinking, which brought the integration to fruition, highlights the company's dedication in providing the most advanced automation for Oracle NetSuite users.

"Pacejet is an award-winning partner of Oracle NetSuite and one of the first connectors between the Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud and NetSuite. We have worked with NetSuite and Oracle in the design and execution of this integration and we're excited to bring it to market," said Knapp.

About Pacejet

Pacejet shipping software is an award-winning, fully connected platform that offers seamless integrations into Oracle NetSuite and the other systems businesses rely on to run daily operations. Shipping billions of dollars' worth of goods for NetSuite and Pacejet customers each year, Pacejet is one of the leading NetSuite shipping partners. Pacejet offers connectivity to many parcel, freight and 3PL carriers and provides a RESTful API for additional flexibility. For more information, please visit www.pacejet.com/netsuite or call 877-722-3538.

