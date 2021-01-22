PACEM Solutions International Announces Cory Mills As Executive Chairman And Rana Al Saadi As Executive Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC, are proud to announce the appointment of Cory Mills as Executive Chairman and Rana Al Saadi as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Both Mr. Mills and Mrs. Al Saadi will continue to be integrally involved in setting the strategic priorities and overseeing new business initiatives for PACEM.

About Cory Mills

Mr. Mills is a highly decorated combat veteran with experience in multiple theaters of operation. He is co-founder and Executive Chairman of PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC, which acquired AMTEC Less Lethal Systems, Inc., in 2018. For most of his adult life, Cory Mills has honorably served U.S. military, diplomatic, and USAID missions. After Mr. Mills was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he served as a subcontractor for the U.S. State Department from 2005-2010. During this time, he worked with thousands of diplomatic missions in the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, and the U.S. Consul in Erbil. In 2016, the Republic of Iraq credited PACEM with assisting operations which led to the raising of Iraq's flag at the Fallujah Governor's Office for the first time in nearly three years. Prior to this, ISIS was flying the flag of the Caliph in Fallujah. Mr. Mills is also a Member of the Dept of Defense (Pentagon) Defense Business Board, a member of the Council for National Policy, and a regular Newsmax "Insider" on national security issues under the banner, "Middle East Downrange."

About Rana Al Saadi

Mrs. Al Saadi is the co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman for PACEM Solutions International LLC and PACEM Defense LLC. As co-founder, Mrs. Al Saadi has been instrumental in rapid growth and expansion of the PACEM organization. Prior to PACEM's inception, Mrs. Al Saadi held multiple Senior Executive positions and served with the U.S. Department of State as a Cultural Advisor and the U.S. Department of Defense as a Translator/Analyst in Iraq. Mrs. Al Saadi earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Baghdad University and her Executive Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University. Mrs. Al Saadi is also a regular Newsmax "Insider" on both Iraqi and American cultural issues under the banner, "United States of Iraq."

About PACEM

PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC are headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. PACEM Solutions offers cutting-edge approaches to consultancy, training, and risk management. PACEM Solutions' state-of-the-art training and range complex in Perry, Florida features a 2,000-meter sniper range, Close Quarters Battle shoothouse, pistol/rifle ranges, 600-meter demolition range, breaching door courses, one-mile obstacle course, and bunkhouse for up to 52 students.

PACEM Defense manufactures state-of-the-art munitions, including less-lethal munitions through its subsidiary ALS, Inc. Our highly qualified munitions/ballistics/chemical experts, specialized engineering, and substantial financial resources ensure that we produce and deliver the highest quality, most reliable products, on time to our clients globally. We maintain all Department of Defense; Department of State; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) compliance/licensing.

PACEM Solutions is registered with the State Department's Directorate of Defense Trade Control (DDTC) as a broker; PACEM Defense is registered as both a manufacturer and exporter.

Contact Person: Cory Mills

Company Names: PACEM Solutions International & PACEM Defense LLC

Telephone Number: 571-385-0299

Email Address: [email protected]

Web site addresses: www.pacem-solutions.com ; www.pacem-defense.com

SOURCE PACEM Solutions International LLC

Related Links

pacem-solutions.com

