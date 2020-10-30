PACEM Solutions International Appoints Former Deputy Assistant Secretary Of Defense Andrew Knaggs As Chief Operating Officer

PACEM's New Chief Operating Officer Appointment Tweet this

Prior to joining PACEM, Mr. Knaggs was a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the Seventh District of Virginia. He also served as counsel at the Virginia law firm, Executive Law Partners PLLC, where he led a diverse legal practice involving corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, government contracting, cyber security, and other national security-related issues. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at The George Washington University Law School, where he teaches a course on national security law.

From 2017 to 2019, Mr. Knaggs served in the Trump Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism. In this capacity, he led the Department of Defense's global policies, plans, authorities, and resources related to special operations, counterterrorism, irregular warfare, information operations, hostage recovery, and sensitive military operations.

Prior to his appointment to the Trump Administration, Mr. Knaggs founded Knaggs Law PLLC, based in Washington, D.C., where he advised business leaders and investors on various corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, government contracting, and regulatory compliance. Before starting his law firm, Mr. Knaggs served as a federal civilian at the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO) as Chief of the Research & Engineering Division. In this role, he was JIEDDO's principal for technology development and industry engagement responsible for a portfolio with over 100 programs, a $300 million budget, and a staff of 70 scientists, engineers, financial analysts and technology scouts.

Before law school, Mr. Knaggs served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Special Forces (the "Green Berets"). He commanded an Operational Detachment-A in 5th Special Forces Group, where he specialized in High-Altitude Low-Opening (HALO) airborne operations, deployed to combat in Iraq twice, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for combat actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Mr. Knaggs earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Juris Doctor degree from William & Mary Law School.

About PACEM

PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC are headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. PACEM Solutions offers cutting-edge approaches to consultancy, training, and risk management. PACEM Solutions' state-of-the-art training and range complex in Perry, Florida features a 2,000-meter sniper range, Close Quarters Battle shoothouse, pistol/rifle ranges, 600-meter demolition range, breaching door courses, one-mile obstacle course, and bunkhouse for up to 52 students.

PACEM Defense manufactures state-of-the-art munitions, including less-lethal munitions through its subsidiary ALS, Inc. Our highly qualified munitions/ballistics/chemical experts, specialized engineering, and substantial financial resources ensure that we produce and deliver the highest quality, most reliable products, on time to our clients globally. We maintain all Department of Defense; Department of State; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) compliance/licensing.

PACEM Solutions is registered with the State Department's Directorate of Defense Trade Control (DDTC) as a broker; PACEM Defense is registered as both a manufacturer and exporter.

