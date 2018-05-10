Pacer Announces BreatheLife Walking Challenge to Step Off in May

Challenge participants are encouraged to walk, bike or take public transportation this month instead of driving whenever possible. This will help reduce air pollution and get participants more active and healthier at the same time. Interested participants can sign up here.

"By replacing driving with walking, you'll get healthier and reduce harmful air pollutants," said Jeffrey Barnes, Marketing Manager, Pacer. "Get your family, friends and colleagues on board to improve their health and help fight air pollution by walking 50km (31 miles) in May. That's more than a marathon."

BreatheLife's global campaign aims to "mobilize cities and individuals to protect our health and our planet from the effects of air pollution." Tiny, invisible particles of pollution penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream. These pollutants are responsible for about one-third of deaths from stroke, chronic respiratory disease, and lung cancer as well as one-quarter of deaths from heart attack.

"These latest findings are a stark reminder for cities and governments worldwide that polluted air remains the single greatest environmental threat to human health," said Erik Solheim, head of UN Environment. "With Pacer, today's launch of the BreatheLife Challenge is an opportunity to mobilize individual actions and raise awareness around the steps we can all take to make sure that the air we breathe is safe."

Ground-level ozone, produced from the interaction of many different pollutants in sunlight, is also a cause of asthma and chronic respiratory illnesses. Air pollution is a leading cause of many common killers including 36% of lung cancer deaths, 35% of COPD deaths, 34% of stroke deaths, and 27% of heart disease deaths. Over 80% of all cities exceed WHO limits for safe air.

To participate in the Pacer BreatheLife challenge:

Download the Pacer App in the App Store or via Google Play. Go to the Challenges page Join the Distance Challenge

For more information about the on air pollution levels in your city and how to reduce your contribution to air pollution and protect your family from its effects, please visit http://breathelife2030.org/.

About BreatheLife

BreatheLife is a joint campaign led by the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Environment and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC). This global campaign aims to mobilize cities and individuals to protect our health and our planet from the effects of air pollution. The campaign provides a platform for cities to demonstrate progress, expand monitoring efforts, accelerate solutions and educate people about the burden air pollution poses to our health and our climate and provide meaningful ways to take action both locally and globally. Learn more at http://breathelife2030.org/

About Pacer Pedometer

Pacer is a powerful but simple fitness app that allows anyone to start getting fit right away. Unlike other apps that require pairing with a wearable device, Pacer runs directly on any smartphone with no need for expensive hardware or extra hassle. Pacer offers an intuitive data interface and guided workout plans. Designed for regular people who want to get more active and healthy, users come from varying levels of fitness. Users get inspiration, support and competition from massive global online events, tens of thousands of location-based groups, and lively community feeds.

