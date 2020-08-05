Pacers, PointsBet Announce Multi-Year Partnership

In addition, PointsBet signage will be prominently displayed throughout the Fieldhouse, including on phone charging stations and along the scorer's table. PointsBet will also have a presence on the Pacers' digital platforms.

"This corporate partnership with PointsBet represents a real win for both companies," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment president and COO. "We look forward to welcoming them in as a very visible brand at the Fieldhouse and through our various channels."

"PointsBet was thrilled to unveil the fastest sports betting app in Indiana earlier this year, powered by our best-in-market proprietary technology, premium brand mentality, and clear points of difference via our product features that bettors can't get elsewhere," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Indiana represents a massive opportunity for PointsBet, and we will take a heavily localized approach to ensure we are delivering the best overall customer experience Indiana sports fans and bettors are seeking. We are very excited to bolster our presence within the Hoosier State and surrounding areas, as well as to Indiana Pacers fans around the globe via this unique partnership, working collaboratively with a first-class organization to enhance the NBA fan experience and excitement created within venue or watching at home."

To help celebrate the partnership, PointsBet and the Indiana Pacers will provide new PointsBet Indiana clients with a very special sign-up offer. New users can enter the code "PACERS" and receive $100 in free bets when they deposit and bet just $20. Moving forward, PointsBet and the Pacers will continue to provide new and current clients with market-leading offers including promotions, boosters, and more.

Earlier this year, PointsBet and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a deal to make PointsBet an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the NBA, marking the company's first partnership with a U.S. professional sports league. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet made its U.S. debut in January 2019 and features an easy-to-use app, providing bettors with fast and seamless access to the most markets for wagering in the world, powered by its proprietary technology. PointsBet is the only U.S. provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product, which rewards players exponentially the more correct their wagers are.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operations of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

About PointsBet

Launched in the United States in January of 2019, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

