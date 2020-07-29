Pacific Airlines enters strategic partnership with Sabre to power industry recovery and growth

HANOI, Vietnam and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Low cost carrier Pacific Airlines and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced a strategic new agreement which further cements Sabre's strength in the Vietnamese aviation market as well as its long-standing and valued relationship with Vietnam Airlines Group.

Under the new deal, Pacific Airlines will adopt the Sabre Passenger Service System (PSS) as it moves forward with ambitious plans to play a key role, along with national carrier parent company Vietnam Airlines Group, in the recovery and future growth of APAC's travel and tourism industry post Covid-19. Vietnam Airlines has been a Sabre PSS user for more than a decade and, with this new agreement, both airlines will benefit from a single, integrated passenger platform to enable improved operational efficiencies and a frictionless experience for travellers, as Pacific Airlines prepares to resume regular scheduled services with Sabre's PSS. Combined teams expect to complete the transition quickly from the legacy third party system to the Sabre PSS.

Sabre PSS is designed to automate sales and reservations as well as to help airlines maximize revenue opportunities, enhance partnerships and create the most efficient airport experiences possible for travelers. The Sabre PSS comprehensive system has already allowed Sabre's valued partners to realize increased revenue through merchandising, codeshare agreements and alliance partners, plus cost savings from better managed inventory and schedules, and shopping and reservations capabilities. Airlines are also able to gain an improved understanding of market trends using real-time data which finds problems and creates solutions to maximize the value of every seat sold.

"Vietnam Airlines Group is delighted to build on our existing agreement with Sabre, our trusted and long-term technology partner," said Trinh Hong Quang, Vietnam Airlines Executive Vice President and Pacific Airlines Chairman. "It is especially important right now to have the most robust, agile and advanced technology solutions possible to propel our business into the future. While everyone in the travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented situation, we are very much focused on moving forward with our PSS Transformation program to place us in the best position for recovery, growth and future expansion."

This latest agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sabre and Vietnam Airlines Group, which was signed last year by Dave Shirk, Sabre Travel Solutions President and Duong Tri Thanh, Vietnam Airlines President & CEO at a high-profile signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi; attended by US President Donald Trump and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong. The MOU described Vietnam Airlines' intent to significantly expand its strategic relationship with Sabre that included innovative technology from the Sabre AirVision and AirCentre portfolio to complement the Sabre PSS platform, as well as having a long-term content distribution arrangement through the Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS). The latest agreement enhances this relationship even further to include the group's LCC division.

"The MOU signing was one of many proud moments in the shared history of Vietnam Airlines and Sabre," said Mr Quang. "As the national flag carrier of Vietnam, we have also been very proud to be part of recent repatriation efforts to help passengers return to their homeland. Now, moving forward, we are excited to be leveraging Sabre's agile technology to play an important part in the recovery of Vietnam's tourism industry, which is already showing strong signs of resilience."

"We're thrilled to be able to further expand our already valued and historic relationship with Vietnam Airlines," said Mr Shirk. "Vietnam has made great progress in the recovery from the pandemic and Vietnam Airlines is at the forefront of this recovery. This new agreement is of strategic importance to both Sabre and Pacific Airlines as we move forward together to come through Covid-19 and beyond in a position of strength. Sabre has already clearly set out initiatives to accelerate growth in our own business and that of our partners, including unlocking LCC market potential by supporting fast-growing low-cost carriers such as Pacific Airlines. Today's announcement demonstrates the forward-looking approach of Sabre, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Airlines Group and our deep commitment to supporting the aviation industry in Vietnam and the wider APAC region. We're very excited that Pacific Airlines will take to the skies once more, under the Sabre PSS."

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines - a member of SkyTeam Alliance - is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in the South East Asia, operating 127 routes to 22 domestic and 33 international destinations. Vietnam Airlines is the first airline in the world to successfully operate both next-generation aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A350-900 XWB at the same time. Skytrax - the world's leading airline and airport rating - has ranked Vietnam Airlines as a 4-Star Airline for four consecutive years. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market - one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world - throughout 20 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern carrier with an internationally recognizable brand characterized by Vietnamese traditional culture, Vietnam Airlines aims to achieve 5-star status and become a major airline in Asia.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

