Pacific Avenue Announces Addition of Chris Baddon to Lead Business Development

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on complex situations in the lower middle market, announced that Chris Baddon joined the firm to lead the Business Development efforts.

Chris Baddon joins the firm as a Principal, Head of Business Development. In this role, Chris will lead the Business Development team for Pacific Avenue Capital Partners and is responsible for sourcing and qualifying investment opportunities. Additionally, Chris will work with Pacific Avenue's portfolio companies to source add-on acquisition opportunities.

"I am excited to join the growing team at Pacific Avenue and focus my efforts to enhance the Business Development efforts. Chris Sznewajs and the team at Pacific Avenue have built a great platform, and I look forward to being a part of it," said Chris Baddon.

Chris has more than 10 years of experience sourcing acquisition opportunities across various industries including Building Products, Chemicals, Industrial Technology and Manufacturing. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Chris held business development positions with Transom Capital Group and OpenGate Capital in Los Angeles, CA. Chris received his Bachelor's in Business Administration from the University of San Diego.

"Pacific Avenue's focus on complex transaction and specifically corporate carve outs and divestitures lines up perfectly with Chris's prior experience. Chris is someone that I have known for quite some time, and I am excited to have him join and lead our business development function," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. "His deep relationships and relevant experience allows him to hit the ground running."

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Sznewajs in 2017, is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the lower middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The senior members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed more than 50 transactions, including 28 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive strategic change and assist businesses in reaching their full potential. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

Contact:

Chris Sznewajs

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC

[email protected]

Related Images

pacific-avenue-capital.jpg

Pacific Avenue Capital

SOURCE Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC