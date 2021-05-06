Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC Announces Addition of New Operating Partner, David Kreilein

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on complex situations in the lower middle market, announced the addition of David Kreilein as a new Operating Partner.

In his role, David will assist with acquisition due diligence to ensure that an attractive and executable value creation plan is in place for each investment. Additionally, David will work with Pacific Avenue's portfolio companies to ensure that the management teams have the appropriate resources to be successful and that the operational strategies and tactics are being effectively implemented. Prior to Joining Pacific Avenue, David served as an Operating Partner of various middle market private investment funds and also as CEO, COO and CFO of numerous private equity-owned middle market companies.

"Pacific Avenue and I are firmly committed to the success of our investments and the value creation plans that will be implemented upon the closing of new investments. I look forward to working with Chris, Jason and the talented team at Pacific Avenue and the management teams of the numerous portfolio companies," said David.

Pacific Avenue continues to add operations and management experience to the team as it scales.

"David is a key addition to our pool of Operating Partners. David's hiring demonstrates our commitment to adding top-level talent within our organization. David's experience and capabilities in driving and leading carve-outs is a key piece in Pacific Avenue's continued evolution," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Sznewajs in 2017, is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the lower middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The senior members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed more than 50 transactions, including 28 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive strategic change and assist businesses in reaching their full potential. Operating Partners assist in areas of due diligence, transaction support, and in portfolio company operations and other initiatives. Operating Partners are either employees of the respective portfolio companies that they work with, or are independent contractors/consultants, and are not employees of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

