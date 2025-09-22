Pacific Bath Officially Rebrands as Renuity

Delivering the same exceptional customer experience under a unified national brand.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Bath today announced that it is formally adopting the name of its parent company, Renuity.

Since 2022, Pacific Bath has operated as part of the Renuity brand portfolio. The name change signifies the final step of Pacific Bath's formal integration into Renuity.

Pacific Bath, a KOHLER® authorized dealer offering KOHLER LuxStone® showers and KOHLER walk-in bath products, was founded in 2016 and currently operates in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois and Indiana. Under the Renuity name, Pacific Bath will continue to provide the same trusted KOHLER products and certified installations and is excited to add additional home improvement service offerings beyond bath in the future.

"We are proud of the exceptional service we have consistently delivered to our customers across the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, and Chicago metro," said Drea Cordova, Divisional President at Renuity and leader of the rebranded Pacific Bath business. "This name change further strengthens our business by enabling us to broaden our services and introduce new innovations, all while continuing to deliver the high-quality experience our customers expect under the Renuity brand."

For Renuity, the move signifies the company's commitment to transform the home improvement industry.

"We are on a mission to deliver faster, easier and better customer experiences nationwide," said Andrew Faircloth, Renuity's Head of Strategy and the leader of the company's rebranding efforts. "This change is a significant milestone in bolstering that commitment and strengthening Renuity's brand presence."

The brand transition will be seamless for consumers. Renuity will offer the same limited lifetime warranties on KOHLER showers and baths and honor the same repair and replacement commitments on KOHLER-certified installations. Additionally, all existing customer support phone numbers will remain in service.

The name change is effective immediately.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading home improvement services business with a rapidly expanding national footprint. Renuity currently operates across 36 states and has created hundreds of thousands of happier homeowners across the United States who have chosen Renuity for their home improvement needs. Renuity is redefining the home improvement experience with a focus on trust, innovation and customer-first service.

To learn more, visit Renuity's About Us page.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Nam

Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

(262) 930-0062

[email protected]

SOURCE Renuity