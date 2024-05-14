Pacific BioLabs Launches Comprehensive Environmental Monitoring Services for Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industries

HERCULES, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific BioLabs, Inc. (PBL) is proud to announce the re-launch of its Environmental Monitoring services, addressing a critical market need for manufacturing environments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. This move comes in response to increased demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, PBL offered robust Environmental Monitoring services to the San Francisco Bay area, but due to the close-contact nature of on-site monitoring at client facilities, these services were temporarily suspended. However, to address a growing need among clients and recent industry regulations mandating environmental monitoring, PBL is reintroducing this vital service under new management.

"Our Environmental Monitoring services have been strategically designed to meet the needs of manufacturing environments, where adherence to ISO standards and regulatory requirements is paramount," said Pacific BioLabs CEO Michael Spalding. "Our clients have expressed a need for quick turnaround times, competitive pricing, and state-of-the-art equipment, which are precisely what sets us apart from competitors."

Key features and benefits of PBL's Environmental Monitoring services include:

Years of expertise and a proven track record demonstrated by the Environmental Monitoring Performance Qualifications (EMPQ)

Competitive pricing compared to alternatives

Unparalleled client service

Quick turnaround times and a large team for emergency services

On-site sample pickup for added convenience

Use of new, state-of-the-art equipment

Expertise in writing and executing protocols to meet industry standards

PBL's Environmental Monitoring services align with industry trends as an add-on to its existing suite of offerings, providing clients with a high-quality and affordable solution for their testing and monitoring needs. The company also plans for future developments, such as compressed gas sampling for compressed dry air and nitrogen.

For more information about Pacific BioLabs' Environmental Monitoring program as well as other microbiology testing services, please visit pacificbiolabs.com or contact Daniel Radiloff at [email protected] .

Pacific BioLabs, Inc. (PBL) is an independent family-owned and operated preclinical contract research organization (CRO) founded over 50 years ago to provide comprehensive testing services to the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Based in the San Francisco, CA Bay area, PBL is strategically located to deliver in vivo, microbiology, analytical, and cell-based testing services to a diverse client base from startups to Fortune 500 entities.

SOURCE Pacific BioLabs