Pacific Cascade Corporation Continues to Connect with Community

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) is the umbrella company for ParkingZone, DGM Systems, TrafficZone, Gorilla Post Systems, and GreenDrop Recycling & Composting Stations. Throughout the year, PCC has tried to leverage its successes to support the local community as well as national programs and issues.

"We have local, national and international clients, and they have helped build the success of our business. We feel we should pay it forward in the best way possible," stated Mark Curtis, CEO of PCC.

YesVets presentation at Pacific Cascade Corporation. from left to right: Mark Curtis, Davioun Aaron Love with Michael Benko of YesVets, and Justin Pratoussy.

Recently, PCC was recognized for hiring veterans by YesVets, whose sole job is to help employers hire veterans, and recognizes employers who show their commitment to veteran employment.

In the past, PCC has employed many veterans who have been integral in the company's success. "With the passing of Washington State's House Bill 2040 in 2017, it will be easier for us to support the campaign to hire more veterans," declared Curtis.

Davioun Aaron Love, works for DGM Systems, who develops and installs revenue control and traffic management systems to parking providers in the Northwest Region. When he was informed of the recognition, he asked, "What did I do?"

Justin Pratoussy, Service Support Manager for DGM Systems replied, "You served our country, we just wanted to bring attention to your commitment and service to our nation."

One of the other issues that is important to PCC and its employees is sustainability and reducing PCC's carbon footprint. Currently PCC is in the final stages of being certified through the Clark County Green Business Program.

Clark County Green Business program supports business goals to operate efficiently, reduce their environmental impact, and offer employees a healthy workplace. Earning Green Business certification demonstrates to customers and employees that a business is committed to the environment and to its community.

Heather Jackson, Controller for PCC is the lead for their Green Team, along with Scott Collard, Marketing and Graphics Manager. "One of our product lines is the GreenDrop Recycling & Composting Station. GreenDrop has helped reduce landfill contributions by visually guiding users how to properly dispose of recyclable and compostable items. If we're marketing a product that promotes sustainability, we better walk the talk," said Jackson.

"GreenDrops are deployed across the United States at various venues. They help influence sustainability behaviors where people live, work, learn, and play, we should be doing the same in our office and warehouse," added Collard.

PCC's employees have their individual areas where they volunteer. Heather is devoted to Santa's Posse for Wrap Night, where donated toys for underserved children are caringly (if not frantically) wrapped for Christmas.

Each year PCC chooses to host a family in need, or a charity they support. This holiday season, PCC donated to UNICEF.

"In the coming year, we'll continue to pay it forward and encourage others to do so, even in the smallest way. Happy New Year," commented Curtis.

ABOUT PACIFIC CASCADE CORPORATION

Since 1987, Pacific Cascade Corporation has been providing the Parking, Hospitality, Traffic Enforcement, and Environmental Sustainability Industries with products to manage and support their effective operational needs. parkingzone.com

