Pacific Cascade Corporation Named Exclusive Manufacturer and Distributor of PICTOFORM's ParkLine® Modular Sign System for US & Canada

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PICTOFORM, founded by Todd Pierce in 1983, provides expert wayfinding, signage, and brand identity design consulting. In 2006, PICTOFORM developed a parking industry first – a modular sign system for parking facilities. The ParkLine Modular Sign System has been manufactured and installed in over 250 parking garages within the US and Canada. "Today we are pleased to pass the baton to another industry leader, Pacific Cascade Corporation, as exclusive manufacturers and distributors of the ParkLine Modular Sign System!" states Pierce.

The ParkLine Sign System features a unique anodized aluminum sign rail and rubber panels made of 100% recycled car tires.

"A positive parking experience is dependent upon the ease by which a customer can navigate in, around, and out of a parking facility. And more. Once parked, the patron must be able to find the elevators and stairs, information about hours of operation, method of payment, pay station locations, etc. Simply stated, really good graphics and signage can make the parking experience easy!" —Todd Pierce

About Todd Pierce and PICTOFORM

Todd Pierce began his journey as a graphic designer and wayfinding specialist with Perkins&Will Architects in New York City. Noteworthy projects included the redesign of signage within the New York Subway system and multiple hospitals and institutions.

At the age of 22, Todd founded his own studio in New York and eventually relocated to Portland, OR and expanded operations with sign manufacturing in Vancouver, BC Canada. Todd was the founding President of the Portland Chapter of Graphic Artist Guild, later serving on the National Board of Directors.

As PICTOFORM found a niche within the parking and transportation industry, Todd served on the Boards of PIPTA (Pacific Intermountain Parking & Transportation Association) and SWPTA (Southwest Parking & Transportation Association) where he also served a term as President. PICTOFORM is a member of the International Parking & Mobility Institute. Over the years, Pierce has designed the brand identities of over 25 municipal parking authorities throughout the US and Canada. PICTOFORM has had a hand in helping shape the brand identities for Portland's SmartPark, Vancouver and Anchorage's EasyPark, GoPark City in Utah, SFpark and BoulderPark in Colorado, to name just a few. The ParkLine Modular Sign System has been installed at Arizona State University, University of British Columbia parking garages, and Airport parking facilities of Vancouver International Airport and Edmonton International Airport in Canada.

Pierce is author of The International Pictograms Standard; the definitive collection of international symbols for use within the urban environment.

Enter Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC)

Founded in 1987 by Mark Curtis, PCC has been the parking industry go-to resource for all things necessary to supply products to efficiently operate a lot or garage through its ParkingZone division. ParkingZone has been offering ParkLine overhead clearance bars to its clients for many years. Through an agreement with Mr. Pierce, PCC will augment marketing strategies and become the sole distributor and manufacturer of ParkLine products while leveraging Pierce's system and parking consulting expertise.

"We are very excited to have the honor of woking exclusively with Todd in the U.S. and Canada markets. His expertise in creating custom wayfinding & interior signage systems is unsurpassed," stated Curtis.

The ParkLine Modular Sign System features are unparalleled. Entry & Exit Lane overhead signage features a unique anodized sign rail, with sustainable 100% recycled car tire sign panels. The interior aluminum directional signs are designed for the layout of each individual parking garage configuration.

ParkLine products and PICTOFORM's expert wayfinding consulting through PCC will make the best of your parking patron's guest experience.

