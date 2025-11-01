Pacific Cascade Legal Celebrates National Adoption Month

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Adoption Month this November, family law firm Pacific Cascade Legal is proud to highlight its commitment to guiding and supporting families of all configurations through adoption, including first-time adopters, blended families, stepparent adoptions , and second-parent adoptions.

Founded to serve families in Oregon and Washington, Pacific Cascade Legal believes that every loving family should have access to the legal resources that make adoption possible and secure. November's observance provides a timely opportunity to raise awareness of adoption's importance and to shine a spotlight on the children waiting for forever families.

Join the Conversation This November

In honor of National Adoption Month, Pacific Cascade Legal invites families, adoption allies, and community members to:

Schedule a free consultation to explore adoption options and prepare for the process.

to explore adoption options and prepare for the process. Download or request the firm's adoption checklist (including home-study preparation steps).

steps). Share your adoption story or your family's journey to raise awareness of the importance of adoption and legal permanence.

Follow the firm's blog for fresh articles and insights on adoption and blended-family law.

Lewis Landerholm, the firm's founder, says, "If you're planning for an adoption home study, it's helpful to have an understanding of what's to come and how you can prepare for a successful outcome."

About Pacific Cascade Legal

Pacific Cascade Legal is a full-service family-law firm with multiple offices across Oregon and Washington. The firm is dedicated to helping families navigate major life transitions, including divorce, custody, guardianship, adoption, and estate planning matters. Learn more at pacificcascadelegal.com .

About National Adoption Month

National Adoption Month is observed each November to raise awareness about adoption, honor families formed through adoption, and spotlight the thousands of children seeking permanent, loving homes.

