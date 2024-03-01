Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, Inc., P.C. NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

CHEHALIS, Wash., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, Inc., P.C. ("Pacific Cataract and Laser") is providing notice of a recent data privacy event that may have affected the personal and protected health information related to certain individuals. At this time, there is no evidence of any identity theft or fraud occurring as the result of this incident. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of Pacific Cataract and Lasers' highest priorities and Pacific Cataract and Laser takes this matter seriously.

On November 13, 2023, Pacific Cataract and Laser identified suspicious activity within our network. Pacific Cataract and Laser immediately took steps to secure our network and launch an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Through its investigation, Pacific Cataract and Laser determined that, between November 13, 2023, and November 14, 2023, an unauthorized actor had access to certain systems that contained files with personal and protected health information. Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute conducted a detailed review of the files to confirm what information was stored therein, and to whom the information related. This extensive review identified certain protected information was present within the records. Although Pacific Cataract and Laser has no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident, Pacific Cataract and Laser is notifying those individuals whose information was potentially impacted.

Pacific Cataract and Laser notified federal law enforcement and is cooperating with its investigation. Pacific Cataract and Laser also notified the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Office for Civil Rights and relevant authorities. Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact our dedicated call center at 844-719-7281 between 9:00 am – 9:00 pm, Monday through Friday, except holidays, or navigate to https://www.pcli.com/data-breach.html.

The types of information potentially impacted related to individuals include patients may include individual's name, medical treatment information, health insurance and claims information, financial account information, driver's license information, Social Security number and demographic information such as date of birth.

Pacific Cataract and Laser encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Pacific Cataract and Laser is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-298-0045 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-916-8800 www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

