Pacific Catch to Open Third Southern California Restaurant

News provided by

Pacific Catch

05 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

Elevated casual dining destination to open 15th location in Santa Monica

CORTE MADERA, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Catch is excited to announce its expansion to the LA metro area. A modern West Coast Fish House with locations across the state, Pacific Catch continues to grow its customer base from its roots in the Bay Area. The brand's fresh, sustainable seafood and Pacific Rim-inspired flavors have enticed new and longtime diners alike for more than two decades.

Continue Reading
Pacific Catch Santa Monica will feature a northwest-facing patio, open-air dining room, and wine and cocktail bar, the restaurant will seat more than 200 guests, just a stone's throw from the Santa Monica Pier.
Pacific Catch Santa Monica will feature a northwest-facing patio, open-air dining room, and wine and cocktail bar, the restaurant will seat more than 200 guests, just a stone's throw from the Santa Monica Pier.

After two successful Southern California entries—San Diego (UTC, La Jolla) and Orange County (The Market Place, Tustin)—Pacific Catch's next port of call is Santa Monica, the first of several planned sites in the region.

To help drive this growth, Pacific Catch plans to add a Vice President of Operations to its executive team. This new hire will oversee operations across 14 restaurants and support longtime COO and President Tom Hanson in rolling out new locations while continuing to enhance the business' post-pandemic operating model.

Located in a high traffic cluster at Wilshire and 2nd St, the 5600 square foot restaurant counts Fairmont Miramar, Wally's and Hillstone among its notable neighbors. Featuring a northwest-facing patio, open-air dining room, and wine and cocktail bar, the restaurant will seat more than 200 guests, just a stone's throw from the Santa Monica Pier.

All Pacific Catch locations offer 100% compostable take-out packaging, part of their commitment to the Ocean Friendly Restaurant program, so diners can enjoy Pacific Catch's sustainably sourced fish and seafood while supporting efforts to maintain environmentally responsible food sources.  

Pacific Catch Santa Monica will serve the signature dishes and tropical drinks that helped make the restaurant group a Bay Area staple, including ceviche, poke, sushi, tacos, burgers, bowls, and Fresh Catch plates. The beverage program exudes a lively and enjoyable tiki cocktail essence, with a variety of non-alcoholic drinks also available.

Reinforcing the brand's commitment to expanding its customer base in Southern California, two further locations have recently been secured at the destination lifestyle centers in north and south Orange County. 

Location/Hours:

Pacific Catch Santa Monica will be located at 120 Wilshire Blvd and will serve lunch and dinner daily. To stay up-to-date on Pacific Catch be sure to follow @pacificcatch on Instagram, and visit www.pacificcatch.com.

About Pacific Catch

Born out of a spirit of adventure, Pacific Catch is the Bay Area's leading fish house offering fresh, sustainable seafood with Pacific flavors in a decidedly West Coast style. The modern, casual restaurant boasts an ever-evolving menu that celebrates the diverse range of flavors and ingredients from around the Pacific Rim, all served with Aloha-inspired hospitality. Diners turn to the crave-able and constantly evolving menu for high-quality seafood with a unique perspective, inspired by the Pacific and prepared by chefs in scratch kitchens. The curated specials offer neighborhoods exciting and healthy options for the whole family in a modern casual atmosphere. Pacific Catch serves as a local hangout with West Coast vibes where guests can enjoy pokes, ceviches, shellfish cocktails, bowls, burgers, tacos, salads, and Fresh Catch entrees, as well as seasonal cocktails alongside a Pacific-inspired beer and wine list. For more information, please visit http://www.pacificcatch.com/.

Media Contacts:
Christina Gilmour | [email protected] | 909-214-5874
Justine Cacdac | [email protected] | 408-830-4959

SOURCE Pacific Catch

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.