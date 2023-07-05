Pacific Catch to Open Third Southern California Restaurant

Elevated casual dining destination to open 15th location in Santa Monica

CORTE MADERA, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Catch is excited to announce its expansion to the LA metro area. A modern West Coast Fish House with locations across the state, Pacific Catch continues to grow its customer base from its roots in the Bay Area. The brand's fresh, sustainable seafood and Pacific Rim-inspired flavors have enticed new and longtime diners alike for more than two decades.

After two successful Southern California entries—San Diego (UTC, La Jolla) and Orange County (The Market Place, Tustin)—Pacific Catch's next port of call is Santa Monica, the first of several planned sites in the region.

To help drive this growth, Pacific Catch plans to add a Vice President of Operations to its executive team. This new hire will oversee operations across 14 restaurants and support longtime COO and President Tom Hanson in rolling out new locations while continuing to enhance the business' post-pandemic operating model.

Located in a high traffic cluster at Wilshire and 2nd St, the 5600 square foot restaurant counts Fairmont Miramar, Wally's and Hillstone among its notable neighbors. Featuring a northwest-facing patio, open-air dining room, and wine and cocktail bar, the restaurant will seat more than 200 guests, just a stone's throw from the Santa Monica Pier.

All Pacific Catch locations offer 100% compostable take-out packaging, part of their commitment to the Ocean Friendly Restaurant program, so diners can enjoy Pacific Catch's sustainably sourced fish and seafood while supporting efforts to maintain environmentally responsible food sources.

Pacific Catch Santa Monica will serve the signature dishes and tropical drinks that helped make the restaurant group a Bay Area staple, including ceviche, poke, sushi, tacos, burgers, bowls, and Fresh Catch plates. The beverage program exudes a lively and enjoyable tiki cocktail essence, with a variety of non-alcoholic drinks also available.

Reinforcing the brand's commitment to expanding its customer base in Southern California, two further locations have recently been secured at the destination lifestyle centers in north and south Orange County.

Location/Hours:

Pacific Catch Santa Monica will be located at 120 Wilshire Blvd and will serve lunch and dinner daily. To stay up-to-date on Pacific Catch be sure to follow @pacificcatch on Instagram, and visit www.pacificcatch.com .

About Pacific Catch

Born out of a spirit of adventure, Pacific Catch is the Bay Area's leading fish house offering fresh, sustainable seafood with Pacific flavors in a decidedly West Coast style. The modern, casual restaurant boasts an ever-evolving menu that celebrates the diverse range of flavors and ingredients from around the Pacific Rim, all served with Aloha-inspired hospitality. Diners turn to the crave-able and constantly evolving menu for high-quality seafood with a unique perspective, inspired by the Pacific and prepared by chefs in scratch kitchens. The curated specials offer neighborhoods exciting and healthy options for the whole family in a modern casual atmosphere. Pacific Catch serves as a local hangout with West Coast vibes where guests can enjoy pokes, ceviches, shellfish cocktails, bowls, burgers, tacos, salads, and Fresh Catch entrees, as well as seasonal cocktails alongside a Pacific-inspired beer and wine list. For more information, please visit http://www.pacificcatch.com/ .

