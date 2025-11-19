Pacific Clean Fuels Announces California's Largest Hydrogen Fleet Partnership Ahead of January Launch

PORT OF LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Clean Fuels , Powered by Papé, announced a hydrogen fueling partnership with Hyroad Energy and OneH2 that will support what is expected to be California's largest hydrogen truck fleet deployment. Commercial operations are slated to begin in January 2026, advancing zero-emission freight in the state's busiest corridor.

Hyroad Energy's Bold Truck Investment, Enabled by OneH2 and Pacific Clean Fuels Station Access

As part of Hyroad Energy's significant commitment to zero-emission transportation, the partners are aligning distinct strengths to ensure reliable daily operations:

Hyroad Energy: Leading fleet transition with a large-scale investment in 113 Nikola hydrogen fuel-cell trucks.

Leading fleet transition with a large-scale investment in 113 Nikola hydrogen fuel-cell trucks. OneH2: Providing innovative hydrogen fueling and dispensing solutions designed for heavy-duty, high-throughput use cases.

Providing innovative hydrogen fueling and dispensing solutions designed for heavy-duty, high-throughput use cases. Pacific Clean Fuels: Investing in hydrogen transportation and fueling systems to enable safe, efficient, around-the-clock fueling availability.

"Pacific Clean Fuels is proving that hydrogen infrastructure is ready for commercial scale today," said Gabriel Olson, Director of Alternative Energy and Infrastructure. "Backed by OneH2 and Papé's strategic investment and operational expertise, our 24/7 station demonstrates that the future of hydrogen as a transportation fuel is here, allowing fleets to achieve their financial and emission targets."

"This partnership demonstrates what's possible when infrastructure providers, technology innovators, and fleet operators align around a shared goal," said Dmitry Serov, CEO and Founder of Hyroad Energy. "Pacific Clean Fuels and OneH2 are providing the reliable fueling infrastructure our trucks need to operate at scale. Together, we're proving that hydrogen trucking isn't a future possibility—it's happening right now in California's most critical freight corridors."

"Hydrogen adoption requires solutions that can scale with operational reality, not just theory. OneH2 has spent years building and deploying practical fueling systems that keep fleets moving reliably every day." said Emmanuel Ewaleifoh, Regional Manager for OneH2 "Partnering on this initiative enables us to extend that impact and help shape an infrastructure system that balances performance, safety, economics, and long-term sustainability."

A Balanced, Scalable Model for Zero Emission Freight

The deployment reflects a practical, shared-responsibility model that accelerates adoption while managing risk. Hyroad's end-to-end support for the hydrogen trucking ecosystem, reduces upfront capital complexity for fleets, while OneH2's fueling technology and Pacific Clean Fuel's investment in infrastructure work together to keep trucks on the road. Hydrogen fuel offers a zero tailpipe emission solution, supporting emission targets for the communities surrounding the Port of Long Beach.

Safety, Compliance, and Community Partnership

OneH2 and Pacific Clean Fuels incorporated extensive safety features into this facility, operating in full compliance with all federal and state safety regulations. They work closely with local fire marshals, OSHA, and community stakeholders to meet the highest safety standards while supporting economic growth and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Pacific Clean Fuels, visit pacificcleanfuels.com or contact [email protected].

About Pacific Clean Fuels: Pacific Clean Fuels, Powered by Papé, is California's leading hydrogen fueling infrastructure provider, opening the door to scalable zero-emission heavy-duty transportation. Founded to help The Papé Group's customers achieve California's clean freight goals, Pacific Clean Fuels is building the backbone of a sustainable hydrogen economy through strategic partnerships and scalable infrastructure deployment. For more information on The Papé Group, visit pape.com . For more information on Pacific Clean Fuels, visit pacificcleanfuels.com .

About OneH2: OneH2, Inc., headquartered in Longview, North Carolina, is a privately held, vertically integrated hydrogen fuel company. OneH2 is emerging as a leader in providing scalable hydrogen fuel systems coupled with cost effective delivered hydrogen fuel for use in industrial vehicle and truck markets. For more information about OneH2, Inc. visit the company's website at oneh2.com .

About Hyroad Energy: Hyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class-8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative truck-as-a-service pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad Energy is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. For more information about Hyroad Energy, visit the company's website at hyroadenergy.com .

Media Contact:

Gabriel Olson

Pacific Clean Fuels

(541) 852-8590

[email protected]

pacificcleanfuels.com

SOURCE Pacific Clean Fuels