Pacific Coast Alternatives Closes $4.25 Million Secured Lending Facility

Southern California private credit firm provides bespoke capital to an independent private equity sponsor secured by a diversified portfolio of private company interests

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Coast Alternatives ("PCA"), a specialty private credit platform based in Southern California, today announced the closing of a $4.25 million secured lending facility. The transaction provided bespoke financing to an independent private equity sponsor and its principals, secured by a diversified portfolio of private company interests across multiple industries.

The facility — a form of NAV lending that provides liquidity backed by the net asset value of a borrower's private holdings — is structured as a medium-term, secured credit facility collateralized by the borrower's ownership interests in a diversified portfolio of operating companies spanning manufacturing, energy distribution, I.T. services, hospitality, and travel. The structure is designed to provide the borrower with flexible access to capital while preserving equity ownership and operational control of the underlying businesses.

"This transaction represents the type of bespoke capital solution that PCA was built to provide," said Nader Hashemian, Managing Partner of PCA. "Entrepreneurs and independent sponsors often have significant wealth tied up in illiquid private investments, yet face limited options when seeking liquidity without selling their businesses. We designed this facility to bridge that gap, delivering flexible, secured financing that supports our borrower's investment activities while preserving the long-term value of their portfolio."

Transaction Highlights

Facility Size: $4.25 million, fully drawn at close.

Structure: Secured, medium-term credit facility originated through a PCA-managed special purpose vehicle.

Collateral: Secured by the borrower's ownership interests in a diversified group of operating companies, supported by personal guarantees from the principals.

Borrower Profile: An operationally focused private equity firm and its principals, with a track record of acquiring, operating, and scaling lower middle-market businesses across the United States.

Legal Counsel: Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to PCA for the transaction.

Addressing a Growing Market Need

The transaction underscores PCA's focus on an underserved segment of the private credit market: providing liquidity solutions to entrepreneurs, independent sponsors, and professional investors whose wealth is concentrated in illiquid private equity and real estate holdings. While NAV lending has grown rapidly among large institutional fund managers, few lenders offer comparable solutions to smaller borrowers in the lower middle market. As traditional bank lending remains constrained for non-traditional borrowers, PCA's ability to structure creative, asset-backed facilities reflects its continued focus on capital solutions for underserved segments of the market.

Hashemian added, "We continue to evaluate opportunities for tailored credit solutions for entrepreneurial borrowers who have built real businesses and accumulated significant equity but lack access to the type of bespoke lending that larger institutions receive. PCA exists to fill that void with customized credit solutions designed to align interests across stakeholders."

About Pacific Coast Alternatives

Pacific Coast Alternatives ("PCA") is a specialty private credit platform focused on providing secured liquidity solutions, including NAV lending, to entrepreneurs, independent private equity sponsors, holding company operators, professional investors, and real estate developers. Based in Southern California, PCA lends against borrowers' illiquid private equity interests and real estate equity, serving clients across a wide range of industries throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.pcalts.com .

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any such offer may be made only by delivery of confidential offering documents to qualified investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. An investment in any PCA-managed vehicle involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of principal.

Contact: Nader Hashemian, Managing Partner

949-923-5660

Email: [email protected]

www.pcalts.com

SOURCE Pacific Coast Alternatives