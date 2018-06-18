Pacific Data Integrators Offers Utility-Centric Solution Leveraging Informatica MDM

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Data Integrators (PDI), a premier solution provider for Informatica technology with decades of utility success stories, today announced Grid Health 360, a new utility-centric solution that leverages solutions from Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader.

Grid Health 360 was built by Pacific Data Integrators and is powered by Informatica's Intelligent Data Platform™, enabling the utility industry to unleash the power of data. This solution combines Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) data analysis with Informatica's Master Data Management to give utilities a better view of their assets. Informatica MDM is a leading solution that offers flexibility to manage any type of business-critical data. It intelligently combines best-of-breed data integration, data quality, data as a service, business process management, data security, and data governance built on a single platform to deliver an end-to-end MDM solution.

Grid Health 360 is a great example of a partner built master data-fueled solution and adds to a growing number of master data-fueled applications designed to power revolutionary new approaches to key business processes.

Grid Health 360 offers both Vegetation Health and Vegetation Proximity Analysis. Vegetation Health Analysis allows utilities to see the health of vegetation within any user selected geographic radius. This is vital as dead or dry trees are at an increased risk of falling on power lines or sparking fires.

Grid Health 360 also offers Vegetation Proximity Analysis, which allows utilities to identify areas where vegetation is encroaching on power lines and has become a hazard. Traditionally, utilities have had to wait for crews to travel hundreds of miles of utility lines and visually search for hazardous vegetation, a cycle that may only be repeated once every few years. Now, Grid Health 360 offers the potential for preventative vegetation management, where utilities can identify and remove high-risk vegetation without waiting for the next manual inspection.

By changing to Grid Health 360's risk-based deployment of vegetation management rather than the traditional strategy of making visual inspections every few years, utility providers could benefit from savings of up to $700 per brushmile.

