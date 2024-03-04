Pacific Dental Services Celebrates Dental Assistants Recognition Week

PDS has a longstanding commitment to supporting dental assistants and dental assisting students, providing opportunities for advancement, growth, and learning.

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the nation's leading dental and medical support organizations, is joining the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA) in celebrating the annual Dental Assistants Recognition Week, taking place March 3 to 9, 2024. With a steadfast commitment to supporting dental assistants, PDS recognizes their significant contributions to quality dental care and enhanced patient health. To honor its dental assistants and support those aspiring to join the field, PDS is collaborating with dental assisting schools nationwide and hosting various events.

"Each year, Dental Assistants Recognition Week gives us the opportunity to highlight the essential role fulfilled by dental assistants and express our gratitude for their unwavering dedication to patient care," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of Pacific Dental Services. "Their ongoing dedication to patient safety, quality care, and oral health education is truly commendable. Dental assistants are integral members of our healthcare team – we acknowledge and celebrate their impactful role in creating healthier, happier patients while also making valuable contributions to the broader dental field."

"This week and every week, our team of dental assistants demonstrate their collective passion for delivering exceptional oral healthcare to the communities we serve," said Rose Olague, RDA, Director, Dental Assistant Programs and School Relations at Pacific Dental Services. "Our dental assistants provide unwavering support to both clinicians and patients, offering their services with the highest degree of dedication, compassion, and professionalism."

With over 5,600 dental assistants nationwide, PDS remains committed to supporting their advancement and development. Recently, the organization invested $5 million in compensation and specialized training for its dental assistants. In addition, the PDS College Advancement Program, launched in 2022, provides team members, including dental assistants, 100% college tuition coverage for an undergraduate degree, allowing them to advance their careers debt-free, while remaining employed full-time. Last year, PDS celebrated its first dental assistant graduate from the program.

Furthermore, PDS continues its commitment to the dental assistant profession by supporting the PDS Foundation's Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship. These quarterly educational scholarships offer financial aid, mentorship, and on-the-job training to dental assisting students in need, shaping the future leaders of the dental industry. The application deadline for the next dental assistant scholarship is May 1; visit pdsfoundation.org/programs/scholarships to apply.

For those interested in joining the PDS dental assistants team, details can be found at pacificdentalservices.com.

About Pacific Dental Services

Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations, empowering clinicians with supported autonomy to deliver comprehensive patient care. PDS provides administrative and business operations support, highly skilled staff, and ongoing training and education to help healthcare providers succeed. PDS incorporates the most advanced, proven technologies with best practices and procedures to ensure high-quality care and is a leading advocate for the integration of dental and medical care to improve whole-person health. Since its foundation in 1994, PDS has grown to support over 4,600 clinicians (dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, and nurse practitioners) in nearly 1,000 practices across 24 states and continues to expand. To learn more, visit pacificdentalservices.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Pacific Dental Services Foundation

The Pacific Dental Services® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health through opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. The PDS Foundation provides tools and resources to help build a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities it serves as well as on the volunteers who freely give their time. The vision of the PDS Foundation is a world where everyone has a heart to serve and a home for oral health. Through its three main programs: special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships and international service trips, the PDS Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the globe. For more information, visit pdsfoundation.org or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

